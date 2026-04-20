Gqeberha coastline ‘under siege’ from perlemoen poaching, official admits

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Seaview residents say they despair about the perlemoen poaching in their area and are unable to get any authorities to respond, but the forestry, fisheries and environment department says it is planning more intensive operations to counter the scourge

The fisheries and environment department has admitted that the Gqeberha coastline is “under siege” from perlemoen poaching, which poses a national threat, but a crackdown is being planned.

The department was responding to questions after the recent influx of poachers at Seaview which saw large numbers of them entering the water each afternoon and diving into the night.

Residents said they despaired the plunder of natural resources but felt threatened and were unable to get any authorities to respond.

Forestry, fisheries and environment department spokesperson Zolile Nqayi said the department was aware of the situation and the area was kept under surveillance with regular patrols and vehicle checkpoints.

“The [department] was inundated with complaints. The coastline was under siege.

“Enforcement efforts were applied and incurred huge challenges with large groups entering the water illegally diving for abalone [perlemoen] between Cape Recife and Seaview.”

Asked what could be done to stop this plunder, Nqayi said the department and law enforcement partners, mainly the police, were gathering intelligence as the basis for anti-poaching operations, when they were undertaken.

“The department together with partners is committed to marine enforcement, however this onslaught on easily accessible, high value inshore marine resources has become a major challenge for ... the country.

“In this regard, more intensive operations and actions are planned.”

Asked why manpower problems were not fixed if that was one of the problems, he said the department worked through Operation Phakisa with a range of partners to address various fishing irregularities.

“In addition, the department has appointed honorary marine conservation officers through the extended public works programme, within communities.

“These officers are used to patrol the coastline and be a force multiplier to assist the fishery control officers.”

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