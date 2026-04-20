Gqeberha rolls out red carpet for Ironman

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Matthew Marquardt, of the US, celebrates winning the 2026 Isuzu Ironman African Championship race in Gqeberha on Sunday

The Gqeberha esplanade was packed with thousands of athletes and supporters as they lined the street to experience one of the continent’s most gruelling endurance races, the 2026 Isuzu Ironman African Championship.

Nelson Mandela Bay was out in its Sunday best for the Ironman with supportive crowds, a sparkling beachfront, clear skies — and a northerly breeze generating some chop in the bay to provide swimmers with a challenge.

American Matthew Marquardt and Brit Daisy Davies surged to victory in commanding fashion, each claiming their first Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship titles.

Rhino conservation campaigner, extreme cyclist and co-founder of One Land — Love It, Wayne Bolton, was watching from the verge on Marine Drive with his wife, Nikki.

He said he appreciated the way leading South African Ironman contender Jamie Riddle was giving it his all.

“When we saw him earlier in the lead on the bike leg, he was going flat out,” Bolton said.

“He’s a PE boy and though he’s young, he’s an inspiration to us older guys.

“He has the exuberance of youth and he’s putting it out there for all he’s worth.”

Patrick Mdrebe, who was manning the traffic barricade at the corner of 5th Avenue and Marine Drive for metro-contracted firm Mkhawaze Security, said he was enjoying the action.

“The athletes still look fresh.

“I would like to do this one day but you have got to train.

“It’s nice to see all the tourists because the more there are, the better for jobs.”

Daniel Shelver, from sports science, coaching and management college Exercise Teachers Academy, said he and his team had been set up on the beachfront since Tuesday.

“We’ve been here since 4am today and it’s awesome,” Shelver said.

“Gqeberha is the perfect place for big sports events like this and Ironman is the biggest of the lot.”

Vendor George Mlambo, who was selling his wares at noon at his normal spot near Barney’s, said it had been a reasonable day up to that point.

“I normally sell African curios in wood and beaded wire but I knew it was sunny and hot today and that there would be lots of people here to watch the Ironman, so I added hats and sunglasses.

“I have sold three hats so far and five pairs of sunglasses so that’s OK because hopefully I will sell a few more this afternoon.”

Besides the main Ironman event, there were 10 teams participating in the Ironman 4 the Kidz Relay to raise money for children in need.

One of the top teams comprised Michelle Howes (a former multiple Ironman women’s world champion in her age category), Gregg McWilliams and Amanda Shaw.

All three had already competed in the 51.50 Ironman on Saturday.

McWilliams, who was relaxing watching the main race after doing the 3.8km swim leg on Sunday morning, said he had enjoyed himself.

“It was a bit choppy and for the first 500-600m I felt a bit of pressure but after that I got into it.

“Our relay team is hoping to raise R10,000.

“It’s a brilliant cause, so I’m happy to be here.”

Attracting at least 2,000 triathletes to the Bay annually, the Ironman African Championship in the Bay is a major economic driver for the region, bringing in millions of rand in revenue to the local tourism, accommodation and restaurant industries, among other businesses.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said current indicators showed that the event generated more than R87m into the local economy within a single race cycle, with more than 20,787 verified overnight stays recorded.

“Visitors spend an average of R2,500 per day, directly supporting SMMEs, hospitality businesses and township economies,” the municipality said in a statement.

“The Ironman Nelson Mandela Bay route is also ranked among the top four run courses globally and number two in the EMEA region, further affirming the city’s global competitiveness.”

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said: “Nelson Mandela Bay is not just hosting an event, we are demonstrating a proven, high impact model of how sport drives economic growth, tourism and global positioning.”

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