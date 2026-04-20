Husband shot dead after wife pulls gun in road rage scene

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A suspected road rage shooting led to one fatality and two people being wounded.

An alleged road rage incident led to the fatal shooting of one man and injury to two people in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said: “Two male drivers were involved in a road rage incident at Emmarentia, which led to a physical altercation.

“It is alleged that a female passenger suspected to be the wife of one of the drivers went to get a firearm from the car, and the second driver also pulled out his firearm, resulting in a shooting which claimed the life of the husband while the other driver sustained minor injuries. The female passenger was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound.”

Nevhuhulwi said police will be investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

“The public, especially drivers, are urged to always abide by the traffic rules and exercise patience while using public roads to avoid road rage situations,” she urged.

A 58-year-old man was arrested. He is due to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

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