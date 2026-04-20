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‘Killer digs up girlfriend, takes body to her family in wheelbarrow’

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A police spokesperson said the man confessed to killing and burying the woman. File image (SAPS)

A 28-year-old man from Rainy locality in the Eastern Cape has been arrested by Libode police for the alleged murder of his 29-year-old girlfriend.

Police spokesperson Welile Matyolo said officers were informed of the murder at about 1am on Saturday.

“It is alleged the suspect murdered his girlfriend [the day before] and buried her in a shallow grave in a secluded area.

“After the victim’s disappearance, the suspect, who was the last person seen with her, was contacted by phone by concerned relatives. He reportedly exhumed the body and transported it to them in a wheelbarrow before the police were informed.”

Matyolo said the man confessed to killing and burying the woman.

He will stand trial on a charge of murder.

TimesLIVE

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