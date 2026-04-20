Schauderville rapper uses music to motivate peers

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Schauderville resident Keandre Fortuin, 21, aka ‘Hoodboy’, says he wants to become one of the biggest artists in the country, with the sole purpose of trying to encourage the youth to not give up hope

A Gqeberha youngster is using rap music to try to generate a change among his peers to go beyond their circumstances and succeed.

Schauderville resident Keandre Fortuin, aka ‘Hoodboy’, has amassed thousands of followers on social media as a straightforward lyricist.

He said in a a country where many aspects of life worked against the youth, he wanted to use music to impact them.

The 21-year-old said he aspired to be among the biggest names in the industry for the sole purpose of spreading a message of hope.

“I want to motivate the youth through my music.

“There are so many negative things that work against the young ones.

“Peer pressure is real and I want to teach them that they do not always have to fit in.

“My wish for them is to never give up hope. The youth must just believe and never lose faith.

“I think substance abuse is the biggest obstacle in the youth’s lives.

“It is so easy to get access to drugs nowadays.

“A beautiful young life can be destroyed in a matter of weeks by these drugs.

“They [youth] must try and make a change for a better tomorrow.

“Stay in school, listen to your parents and always put God first.”

Fortuin, who has performed on various stages across the Bay, said one of his career highlights was the recognition he received from Slash Music Media in Canada, which came across his music on YouTube.

“Being recognised internationally gave me the sense that I am doing something right. I was over the moon.

“My ultimate goal is to be successful and help the less fortunate.

“I want to give back to the community and help improve the education system.

“One of my other goals is to invest in business so that the youth have a better chance at getting a job.

“With determination and courage, you can become what and whoever you can be.

“Circumstances do not define a person. It is never too late to change your ways.”

Fortuin said his songs spoke of poverty and everyday struggles in the community.

“I appreciate my supporters and followers. They are the ones who made me who I am today.

“My music can be found on YouTube [Hoodboy], Tiktok and Facebook.

“I encourage everybody to stay blessed and never cease in praying.”

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