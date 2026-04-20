Simola Hillclimb ready to rev up Knysna

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This year's Simola Hillclimb takes place from April 30 to May 3. Picture:

There are just 10 days to go before SA’s premier motoring and motorsport lifestyle event, the Simola Hillclimb, revs up Knysna with some of the most powerful and unique machines in Mzansi.

From its humble beginnings in 2009, the iconic 1,9km race has grown to become a highlight on SA’s racing calendar, contributing millions of rand to the Garden Route economy.

The 16th edition of the event will take place from April 30 to May 3 and is expected to attract more than 20,000 motoring enthusiasts from across the country and beyond its borders.

Knysna Speed Festival managing director Ian Shrosbree says since its inception the Hillclimb has contributed more than R300m to the region, with another major boost expected from the 2026 event.

“This excludes the media value of exposure the town has received, which is more than R250m,” Shrosbree said.

He said in 2025 they hosted 20,244 attendees.

“Locals benefit mainly from the economic impact, helping to support jobs in the quietest time of the year from a tourism perspective.

“Hotels, guesthouses, B&Bs, restaurants, fuel stations, coffee shops, supermarkets, and so on, are all jam-packed over the weekend, generating maximum income.

“At the event itself, we have about 185 people working, but the impact on local businesses and casual workers starts three months before when we start preparing the grounds, manufacturing signage.”

The Hillclimb has grown into a globally recognised celebration of speed, engineering excellence and motorsport culture.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Knysna, this annual event has become a must-attend for motorsport fans, competitors and automotive brands.

Since it was launched in 2009, with approximately 1,500 spectators, it has grown exponentially, with 4,500 in attendance in 2010 and more than 20,000 in 2025.

“Our competitors have grown from 46 in 2009 to 149 now,” Shrosbree said.

“The number of 149 is the maximum the competition accepts over the weekend due to space.”

He said they usually received about 220 applications to enter the event, so they selected the cars and drivers to compete each year based on criteria that were best for the event.

Shrosbree said the budget to host the event had grown from R100,000 to more than R12m.

​“When we launched the first edition, many doubted whether a motorsport event could thrive in Knysna.

“But we believed in the potential of something different — something world-class.

“Through bold vision, careful planning and a relentless pursuit of excellence, we’ve transformed the Simola Hillclimb into a landmark event on the international motorsport calendar.”

​The Simola Hillclimb is the world’s fastest hillclimb, with the current record-holder completing the 1,9km run at an average speed of 200,2km/h.

This feat was achieved in 2022 by Andre Bezuidenhout in the Gould GR55, with a winning time of 34,161 seconds.

The 1,9 km Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK comes closest with an average speed of 175km/h, also achieved in 2022 when Max Chilton set the record of 39,08 seconds in the McMurtry Spéirling electric fan-car.

The Simola Hillclimb event livestream broadcasts in 120 countries, with around 546,000 viewers and more than 5.7-million minutes viewed during the 2025 event.

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