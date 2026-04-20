Trailblazing beauty queen, actor Cynthia Shange has died at 76

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Cynthia Shange in a scene from the Heyns Film Production U-Deliwe in which she plays the title role. Circa 1970s.

Cynthia Shange, the first black woman to represent South Africa at Miss World, in 1972, has died at the age of 76.

Shange made history when she entered the Miss South Africa competition for black contestants. After being crowned Miss Black South Africa in 1972, she became the first black woman to win a Miss South Africa title and represent the country globally. This was before Miss South Africa became inclusive in 1992.

Her trailblazing CV also includes being the lead star of South Africa’s first black feature film, Udeliwe, in 1975, opposite the late Joe Mafela and directed by the late Simon Sabela.

Cynthia Shange starred in the film version of Khumbula Deliwe.

“With profound sadness, the family of Cynthia Shange shares the news of her passing at the age of 76. Shange, a legendary figure in South African arts and culture, left an indelible mark as a beauty queen and a revered actress. She passed away in the early hours of today [Monday] in a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal after facing illness,” the family said.

“Shange was a trailblazer in the South African entertainment industry, rising to prominence in the 1970s when she was crowned Miss Africa South. Her achievement was historic, as she excelled during the era of segregated pageantry and went on to represent South Africa at Miss World in 1972 in London.”

Unrecognised. Cynthia Shange won in 1972.

Shange’s acting resume later featured roles in Shaka Zulu and Muvhango. She was the mother of prominent media personality. Nonhle Thema, the family said.

“Her acting prowess shone in the beloved isiZulu TV drama Udeliwe, where she captivated audiences with her compelling performances. She also starred as Mkabi in the five-part mini-series Shaka Zulu. Shange featured in several programmes in the 1990s. As a respected elder stateswoman, she starred in Muvhango, the SABC2 soapie, earning admiration across generations.

Ndaba Mhlongo with Cynthia Shange on the movie set. /Daily News archives / Kerry Berrington

“Her exceptional contributions were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the South African Film and TV Awards (Saftas) and the prestigious Simon Mabhunu Sabela TV and Film Awards, celebrating her dedication and impact in the industry.

“Shange is survived by her daughters, Sihle and Nonhle, and sons, Ayanda and Benele Thema, as well as her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will continue to honour her legacy. Memorial and burial details will be communicated later, as family and friends prepare to celebrate the extraordinary life and achievements of Cynthia Shange.”