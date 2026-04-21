Dancers push bodies to limit with ballet production

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WGRUV Dance Company dancers are set to take to the stage in the production 'JUXTAPOSE' at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex

A new contemporary ballet production that explores the human condition through movement, placing the body under physical and emotional tension, will take to the stage at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex from the end of the month.

JUXTAPOSE navigates themes of vulnerability, identity, memory and change, and runs from April 30 to May 2.

This, as the Johannesburg-based WGRUV Dance Company launches its 2026 season, bringing about a dynamic performance and a workshop opportunity for young Gqeberha dancers.

WGRUV Dance Company founder and artistic director Holly Gruver said they remained committed to producing high-quality work that blended local and international creative voices.

“As WGRUV, we present quality productions with works by local and international choreographers.

“In these three new works that we have created, JUXTAPOSE, Highlights and Angels In Africa, we have a beautiful programme for 2026,” Gruver said.

The production unfolds across four distinct works.

Human Exposure, choreographed by Gruver, opens the programme with a focus on vulnerability and connection.

Not Forgotten, by Lex Gruver, reflects on loss and the lingering weight of untold histories.

Rooms Rewired, also by Gruver, explores identity and transformation through a collaborative process with dancer Vuyelwa Phota.

The programme concludes with Waxing Moon by Robyn Mineko Williams, offering a quieter, reflective piece centred on renewal and gradual growth.

Williams said Waxing Moon held a special place for her as it was created during a deeply personal time in her life.

“Waxing Moon does have a special place in my heart as I created it while [growing] a little person inside of me, and so I always think of this piece as my son Knox’s dance.

“I think WGRUV is a perfect company to reimagine this work with.

“They’ve been very open, bringing their hearts, bodies and minds to it, and I love that. I never want to work to stay the same,” Williams said.

In addition to the performances, WGRUV will host a ballet and contemporary workshop for young dancers on April 29 at The Barnyard Theatre within the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex.

The workshop, open to two age groups, offers participants the opportunity to train with the company’s dancers and gain insight into the creative process behind the production.

Performances include a dress rehearsal for students and school groups on April 30 at 4pm, followed by a Q&A session, with main shows on May 1 at 7pm and May 2 at 3pm.

Tickets are R50 for the dress rehearsal, while standard prices are R220 for general admission, R170 for pensioners, and R99 for children under 12.

Group discounts are also available via Webtickets at R180 each for groups of five or more, and R150 each for groups of 10 or more.

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