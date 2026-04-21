Gang members sentenced for 2021 Good Friday bus terminal shootout

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During the trial, an inspection in loco was held at the scene where three people were shot dead on Good Friday in 2021.

Two gang members operating in Gqeberha’s northern areas have been sentenced to three life terms on three counts of murder for the crime that took place at a bus terminal on Good Friday five years ago.

Acting district commissioner of Nelson Mandela Bay Brig Loyiso Ngalo welcomed the successful conviction and sentencing in the Gqeberha high court earlier this week.

Ngalo described it as a significant breakthrough in the fight against violent crime and organised gang activity in the province.

Neavan du Preez and Jody Cloete, both affiliated to the Mechanics Gang, were found guilty on multiple serious charges following a thorough investigation.

The court found both accused guilty on three counts of murder, each receiving life imprisonment per count, amounting to three life sentences each.

In addition, they were convicted on three counts of attempted murder and sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for each count.

Further convictions include theft of a motor vehicle (five years), unlawful possession of a firearm (10 years) and unlawful possession of ammunition (five years).

The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

The convictions stem from an incident on April 2 2021 at about 5pm, when victims Jonathan Bruintjies and Devidene van Zyl were en route to board an Intercape bus in Perridgevale.

While walking from a nearby retail store to the bus depot, they were targeted and fatally shot in a drive-by shooting.

During the attack, an innocent bystander, Fortune Nyathi, a Zimbabwean national, was also struck by a stray bullet and killed.

Police responded swiftly after receiving information about the suspects’ vehicle.

A high-speed chase ensued, leading to the arrest of the suspects in Schauderville.

At the time of their arrest, they were found in possession of two firearms and a hijacked vehicle.

Subsequent investigations positively linked the accused to the murder scene.

Ngalo commended the investigating officer, WO Xolani Sokanyile, and all role players involved in securing the conviction, including the prosecution team for their dedication and professionalism.

“This sentence sends a clear and unequivocal message that those who engage in violent criminal acts, particularly gang-related killings, will face the full might of the law.

“The SA Police Service remains resolute in its commitment to dismantling gangs and ensuring that communities are safe,” said Ngalo.

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