Helenvale soccer star gives back to area that raised him

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A soccer star who used his skill to escape the hardships of Helenvale is returning home to give the youth a leg up through the establishment of the Ronaldo Maarman foundation.

The former Helenvale resident, who elevated his life through sport, is hoping to provide the area’s youth with skills development, sports coaching and workshops to ensure they fulfil their potential.

The 26-year-old’s career began as a player at Helenvale United and he went on to play for Chippa United, Orlando Pirates, Cape Town All Stars and now as a striker for Durban City.

Maarman said he was excited about being able to provide a positive contribution to the area that raised him.

“I have decided to form the Renaldo Maarman Foundation. Growing up in Voisen Street in Helenvale, I saw how many teenagers went astray in life.

“I wasn’t necessarily the best soccer player in the area but because of wrong choices, those better than me got lost in the system.

“With this foundation, I want to equip the youth with the necessary skills to come out on top in life.

“We want to develop them mentally for the journey ahead. It all starts with a mindset change.

“Being a pro soccer player for a couple of seasons now, I have tasted the good life.

“I know there is a lot of potential among our youth.

“Therefore my aim is to mentor them to become the best they can be.

“My firm belief is that with the right guidance, we can have a lot of future Bafana Bafana superstars from the northern areas.”

Maarman’s adviser and mentor, Lincolm Williams, said they had already hosted their first tournament to uplift the youth.

“It does something to the kids when he is in their presence. To see their hero on TV and then to be with him is something they cherish,” Williams said.

“On December 20 last year, we had our first soccer tournament in Helenvale.

“What I noticed is that the boys have many underlying issues.

“Their discipline and reaction on the field shows all the mental things they have to put up with.

“I think we will have to get a sports psychologist to deal with the kids. We really have to walk a path with them.”

Maarman said the area needed people to create tangible change as opposed to providing lip service.

“We can change the perspective. There are a lot of good people in Helenvale.

“I believe that every boy deserves a decent chance to prove himself.

“If I could do it, then I believe there are dozens of other boys that can reach the top flight,” he said.

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