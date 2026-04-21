Johannesburg road rage victim to be buried on Tuesday

The man who was killed in a road rage incident in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, on Sunday, Zawar Faisal ul Rehman, will be buried at Westpark cemetery on Tuesday.
According to Gauteng police, the incident turned deadly when both drivers allegedly drew their firearms after a woman, believed to be the wife of one of the men, allegedly retrieved a gun from one of the vehicles.
Witnesses to the incident on Monday narrated how a “bumper-bashing accident” between two motorists escalated from an initial argument to a fist-fight and then fatal confrontation in front of two young children.
A 58-year-old man was arrested and is due to face a charge of murder. He is scheduled to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
The aftermath was described by the witnesses as grim and haunting. The witnesses and other staff on duty at businesses in the vicinity shared their shock, and how they struggled to focus on their duties after the distressing events.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.