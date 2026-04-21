NMU project works to equip students for a sustainable future

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As demand for green skills surges across SA, Nelson Mandela University’s George campus is working on preparing students for a sustainable future.

NMU officially launched its “Future 21 Sustainable Socio-Ecological Systems” in George on Monday.

The focus is on sustainable systems and the need for education to prepare students to address these challenges effectively.

The international initiative will run until December 31 and aims to address interconnected environmental and social challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss and economic inequality.

​NMU forestry management lecturer Dr Tatenda Mapeto said they were working with seven partners in the project.

“One from Finland, which is the Hank University, one from Norway, which is the Inland University of Norway.

“We also have five South African partners, and they are the Garden Road Biosphere Reserve, which is a societal partner, the Kruger to Kenyans Biosphere Reserve, which is also a societal partner, the University of Mpumalanga and Nelson Mandela University, which are academic partners.

“And then Forestry South Africa, which is an industry partner.”

Mapeto said the world needed graduates that could think across sectors, beyond socioeconomics and sciences, able to see the bigger picture and come up with solutions to solve global problems.

“The project is trying to achieve these objectives.

“The first one is to just update our curriculum on socioecological systems, socioecological thinking.

“The second one is to look at capacitating the educators, which are the lecturers mostly teaching systems thinking.

“Third is to partner with industry, society and the government.

“The project aims to identify that the world has shifted.”

The project studies government, region and overall structural failures that have led to disasters across the globe, providing solutions, and aims to bring a shift in the education system.

Third-year forestry student Simphiwe Chauke said she was excited about the project.

“The speakers have learnt a lot about ... sustainable resource management.

“So I really am taking a lot from today’s event, and I’m really excited for all the events that are coming.

“It focuses on sustainability and to ensure that in the next five to 10 years, everything we’re doing fits the future we are heading to.”