Senior Bay police officer being investigated for alleged rape of minor

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A senior Nelson Mandela Bay police officer is under investigation for the alleged rape of a minor

A senior Nelson Mandela Bay police officer is under investigation for the alleged rape of a minor more than five years ago.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed the investigation, which The Herald understands is nearing completion.

It is alleged that the police officer, who cannot be named at this stage, took turns with a member of the girl’s family to rape her.

Though the alleged incident dates back to 2020, the matter was only reported in May 2025.

Meanwhile, the officer, who had received a promotion shortly before the case was reported last year, remains in the employ of the SA Police Service.

Contacted for comment, he confirmed the investigation against him but declined to speak further on the matter.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the criminal case was reported on May 2 2025.

“The case was immediately referred to Ipid as required by Section 28(1)(a) of the Ipid Act,” she said.

Gantana said the law required Ipid to investigate all rape allegations against police members.

“The SAPS will not disclose specific details of the allegations as this could prejudice the Ipid investigation,” she said.

“Ipid is leading the criminal investigation.

“No disciplinary action has been taken against the member and he has remained on duty throughout.

“The SAPS awaits the outcome of the Ipid investigation.”

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed the case was still under investigation.

“For as long as investigations are under way, we cannot comment on the merit of the case or investigation,” Suping said.

“Once the investigations are finalised, the docket will be handed to the prosecutors for a decision.

“Discipline is an issue between an employer and employee, so you will have to check with the SAPS if any disciplinary action was taken.”

It is alleged that the girl was first molested by her grandfather on June 16 2019 when she was 12 years old.

According to a source, it was alleged that the assaults had started with inappropriate touching which had made the child feel uncomfortable.

As time went on, the situation reportedly escalated with the grandfather allegedly physically assaulting the girl, calling her names and swearing at her on a daily basis.

The first time he allegedly tried to rape her, she was reportedly able to push him off and this was said to have only intensified his rage.

According to the source, the alleged sexual assaults continued in 2020.

On the day of the alleged rape, the grandfather had reportedly insisted on taking the girl to school.

She was in grade 8 at the time.

Instead of taking her to school, however, he allegedly met up with the police officer, whom she knew well and referred to as “uncle”.

The source alleges that both men and the girl then drove to a house in the neighbourhood.

The grandfather reportedly informed the child that he was there to work.

That was when both men allegedly took turns to rape her.

Afterwards, the girl reportedly threatened to tell her mother about what had happened.

The grandfather, according to the source, allegedly responded that nothing would happen because his friend was a police officer.

The grandfather is also still under investigation.

Teddy Bear Foundation clinical director Dr Shaheda Omar said when a minor alleged rape, especially when a senior police officer was the accused, it became a serious criminal justice and child protection matter.

“It also raises serious concerns about abuse of power, intimidation and possible delays in justice,” she said.

Omar said a rape allegation involving a minor needed to be investigated urgently and thoroughly.

“In SA, the rape of a child is a serious offence and the case should proceed through the normal criminal justice system regardless of the accused’s occupation or rank,” she said.

“Being a police officer does not place anyone above the law.

“Ipid investigates misconduct or criminal offences involving police officials.

“Their investigation may lead to disciplinary action or criminal recommendations but disciplinary proceedings are not a substitute for criminal prosecution.

“A police officer can be disciplined internally and still face criminal charges in court.

“Internal discipline alone is not enough where a child rape allegation exists.

“The criminal case must proceed independently, fairly and without fear or favour.

“The child must know that no title, badge or position of power is greater than their right to safety and justice.”

Activist Lindsay Ziehl, founder of the Andrew Ziehl Foundation, said the criminal case and the internal disciplinary proceedings were two separate processes.

“They are not the same and one does not replace the other.

“If the allegations are correct, this is an extremely serious criminal matter involving the rape of a minor.

“Ipid does not replace the criminal courts.

“A disciplinary outcome alone is not justice in a case of this magnitude.

“If there has been no movement [on the criminal investigation], that is deeply concerning and raises questions that must be answered.

“The law applies to everyone.

“No-one is above it.”

Ziehl said such cases were deeply traumatic experiences that affected survivors for years.

“We must be very clear — this is not just about one case.

“It speaks to public trust in the system.

“When those who are meant to protect people are accused of such crimes, the response must be transparent, decisive and rooted in the law.

“Anything less sends a very dangerous message.”

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