Stretching the pattern — young Bay artist uses crochet to sculpt plants

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A young Bay sculptor is making waves in the art world with her unusual plant creations using crochet.

While crochet is a familiar medium in the realm of crafts, there are few that are using this skill to create art the way Genevieve Broccardo is.

Broccardo, 22, based in Gqeberha, graduated cum laude from Nelson Mandela University with a fine arts degree, and is currently exhibiting four of her pieces at two galleries in the Western Cape.

A crochet sculpture based on the snake plant (Supplied)

She said on Monday her sculpture of Cyrtanthus spriralis, an endangered plant globally restricted to the area between Gqeberha and Kariega, had been a turning point in her fledgling career.

“I had already linked my crocheting with my passion for plants, but it was still a new path.

“Then I was doing some desktop research and came upon this plant species.

“Plants have always attracted me and finding such a magical and whimsical one that looks like it came straight out of a fairytale was like striking gold.

“I submitted my design to the Stellenbosch University Botanical Garden Student and Novice Art Exhibition and was overjoyed when I heard that they wanted my final piece.

“I’ve also been invited back to the Stellenbosch Botanical Gardens in May to study their plant collection first hand, and then to create a permanent art installation for them.

“So I’m very excited.”

Broccardo also has two pieces on display at the Fieldwork for the Imagination exhibition at the Glen Carlou Exhibition in Klapmuts in the Western Cape.

Crochet is French for hook, and crocheting is a form of fabric-making using a needle with a crochet or hook on the end.

England’s Queen Victoria popularised crochet by purchasing Irish crochet instead of expensive lace, to help women make a decent living during the potato famine when their family farms were not producing an income.

The monarch learnt to crochet herself — and made eight scarves for select members of her forces fighting in SA.

A crochet sculpture of an imaginary flower (Supplied)

Broccardo said she had taught herself to crochet at the age of 15 by following a course on YouTube and had been crocheting ever since, doing it for fun and as therapy to calm her “chaotic mind”.

“As a sufferer of ADHD [attention deficit hyperactivity disorder], crocheting was something that followed a comforting pattern and that I could do without thinking.

“Using it as a sculptural medium in my third year at university helped me to get through the challenging academic side of the degree.”

She said her move into plant sculpture felt right as the art of crochet resonated with ADHD and nature.

“With crochet, complex patterns are designed from scratch, reflective of the protracted task of searching.

“Some objects are created and unravelled many times, just as supports for the neurodiverse brain are built and dismantled repeatedly through life — and nature follows that same rhythm.”

She said by focusing on white, cream and beige yarns, she had sought to move away from the decorative “crafty” aspect of crochet and to highlight its simple beauty.

“I also introduced a sustainable element by using recycled yarn and cardboard supports, thereby reducing waste.

“In line with this, I’m leaning towards conservation as a theme for my work, depicting indigenous South African plants that are at risk of extinction.

“I want my work to have a meaningful impact on our world.”

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