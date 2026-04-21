Vulnerable children at risk of being turned away

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Zanethemba Charity Foundation in Walmer is a temporary safe-care facility

A Gqeberha-based child protection organisation says it is being forced to turn away vulnerable children, including abuse victims, because it has run out of space, highlighting a growing crisis in the city’s care system.

The Zanethemba Charity Foundation in Walmer is a temporary safe care facility, led by social worker Catherine van Rensburg.

It is only able to accommodate six children at a time.

The organisation provides care for children removed from abusive or neglectful homes, but limited capacity means many cannot be helped.

And in recent weeks, the pressure has intensified.

Three weeks ago, a social worker contacted the foundation seeking urgent placement for two children, one fleeing abuse and another suffering severe neglect.

Though the facility was full, space was reserved for them as two children were due to leave.

Van Rensburg said a shortage of facilities for certain age groups worsened the situation.

They care for abused, abandoned or neglected children from newborns to six years of age.

“There are simply not enough places that can take in children within this age group,” Van Rensburg said.

“We are constantly receiving calls from social workers who have nowhere else to go.

“It becomes incredibly difficult when you know a child is in danger and you cannot help.

“We are doing everything we can but the need is overwhelming.”

To address the crisis, the foundation has been working to secure a permanent property that would allow it to expand its services and care for more children.

The vision includes multiple houses on one property to create a more stable and supportive environment.

The organisation requires R5.8m to purchase the land it has earmarked and to develop the facility.

“This property would allow us to open our doors to many more children in need.

“It would mean fewer children are turned away during critical moments.

“We want to create a safe and loving environment where children can begin to heal.

“We would also like to collaborate with NGOs with the same interests around the city so we can create a village that works together to help these children.”

In a public post on Facebook, the organisation said over the past month it had been forced to turn away calls for about six children, including one with burn wounds, and four siblings who needed to stay together.

“We’ve been working so hard to secure land so no child falls through the cracks,” the post reads.

“But our committed donor is no longer able to help due to challenges in Australia, and the door feels like it’s slipping closed.

“We refuse to give up while children are suffering.

“If you own a business, know a company with a heart for children, or have family or friends who want to make a real difference, please get in touch.”

A total of R13,300 has since been raised through a BackaBuddy campaign.

According to Portia Marinana, a clinical social worker at Dora Nginza Hospital, many children admitted to the hospital’s paediatric ward were there due to abuse or neglect.

Many cases involved children who had been discharged but could not return home because they had nowhere to go.

She said these children often took up hospital beds longer than necessary despite being healthy enough to be discharged, placing additional strain on an already heavily stretched healthcare system.

Marinana said this created a ripple effect as beds that should have been available to other children remained unnecessarily occupied.

“The hospital acts as a home for these children — a place of safety,“ Marinana said.

“But it is not ideal because these children are at risk of getting infected.

“Looking after them in turn becomes the responsibility of the medical staff ...

“There is also the issue of bed occupancy leading to a shortage of space for sick children who need them.”

Marinana said there were at present four children in her care who were in need of safe homes.

The shortage of homes has become a country-wide problem.

“This is an issue the paediatric wards at hospitals are dealing with,” Marinana said.

“We are unable to release these children back into the homes where they were hurt or neglected to begin with.

“Organisations like Zanethemba and many others in Gqeberha are necessary to help solve the problem.

“This is why getting funding for a place of safety is so crucial.”

The social development department said the district was not aware that children were being turned away by child protection organisations in the Eastern Cape.

“However, that can be investigated once the organisations involved [report this],” social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said.

“The district acknowledges that at times the said organisations might be full but alternative arrangements can be made by liaising with other organisations within the district.

“In the Nelson Mandela Bay metro there are two facilities deemed temporary safe care facilities, including Protea Child and Youth Care Centre and Erica Child and Youth Care Centre.

“They accommodate children in need of care and protection.

“If they can’t be accommodated because of space, there is a budget at the provincial office available to pay safety parents.

“The safety fees are processed in accordance with the request for payment of such children.

“The plan to increase the number of funded temporary care facilities is a provincial competency.

“The department funds NGOs on a three-year cycle.

“We, however, monitor NGOs annually and fund them accordingly.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.