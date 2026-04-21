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WATCH | Police commissioner Masemola says he has done no wrong

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola in the dock at the Pretoria magistrate's court. (Veli Nhlapo)

“I might be dragged closer to serious criminals who I don’t know, but they [police] must remain positive, serve the people and look forward. I know I am not guilty and I am not wrong.”

These are the words of national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, shortly after his case was postponed in the Pretoria magistrate’s court o Tuesday.

The matter was postponed to May 13.

“I have not done corruption. I have been charged with PFMA. I don’t understand why,” Masemola said.

Masemola is charged with four counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act. The charges are in relation to the R360m SAPS tender awarded to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

He will join 13 other SAPS officials charged with corruption, fraud and other charges related to Matlala’s tender.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption told the court investigations are at an advanced stage.

Masemola said he has not done any wrong.

Sowetan

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