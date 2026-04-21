‘We are serving a life sentence without Jayde’

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On the 11th anniversary of Jayde Panayiotou’s murder, her family are once again being forced to relive their loss as they gear up to oppose parole for one of the men behind her killing.

Having served eight years of his 15-year prison sentence for conspiracy to commit murder, Zolani Sibeko is now up for parole.

The parole process was scheduled to be heard on April 28 — exactly 11 years after Jayde was buried.

It was only after The Herald sent questions to the correctional services department on Tuesday that it emerged that the date had subsequently been changed due to the unavailability of the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) chair.

Jayde’s parents, Derrick and Michelle Inggs, and her sister Toni Bridgett, were, however, not informed of the change in date.

Their lawyer, Tania Koen, said late on Tuesday afternoon that they had no knowledge of the parole hearing being postponed.

“This is not a victim-centric approach,” she said.

“The family has been dreading this time and emotionally prepared for April 28.

“Now we find out via the press that it has been postponed.

“This is shocking.”

Zolani Sibeko during an appearance in the high court in Gqeberha on June 14, 2017 (Gallo Images / Die Burger / Werner Hills)

Bridgett said the prospect of one of the men behind the meticulously planned murder being released back into society had unleashed a flood of emotions.

“April 21 marks 11 years since my sister was taken from us in the most brutal way.

“Eleven years of grief and trying to rebuild a life around a loss that never truly heals.

“Now, as Zolani Sibeko comes up for a parole hearing, the pain has come rushing back.

“It is raw, heavy and impossible to ignore.”

She said the date initially given to them, April 28, was not just another day on a legal calendar — “it is the same day we laid my sister to rest 11 years ago”.

“We are forced to relive this while the possibility of release is being considered after [Sibeko] served only eight years of his 15-year sentence,” Bridgett said.

School teacher Jayde, 28, was abducted from outside her Kabega Park home on April 21 2015 while waiting for a lift to work.

Christopher Panayiotou is serving a life sentence for ordering a hit on his wife, Jayde (EUGENE COETZEE)

Her body was found in an open field in KwaNobuhle.

She had been shot multiple times.

It later emerged that her husband, Christopher Panayiotou, had taken out the hit due to his financial difficulties and his extramarital affair with an employee.

The businessman had hired a bouncer at his nightclub to act as the middleman in the elaborate scheme.

Sibeko was roped in on the plan but was not present on the day Jayde was killed.

He was therefore found guilty of conspiracy only and in November 2017 received a lesser sentence than his co-accused.

Panayiotou is serving a life sentence.

Bridgett said it felt like the justice system had moved on while the family were left to carry the weight of what had happened.

“We are serving a life sentence without Jayde, because she is never coming back and there is no second chance for her,” she said.

“My sister was more than a case number.

“She was loved, she mattered and she still matters.

“All I can ask is for people to remember her, to acknowledge the ongoing impact of violent crimes on families throughout our country and to ensure that justice is not forgotten with time.

“We will continue to fight for her.”

Jayde Panayiotou’s sister, Toni Bridgett, and her husband, Anthony, speak to state advocate Marius Stander in the high court in Gqeberha during the trial (WERNER HILLS)

Koen, a lawyer and activist who specialises in parole matters, is opposing Sibeko’s potential release on parole on behalf of the family.

“It must be emphasised that parole is not a right,” Koen said.

“What an offender has, after serving the minimum portion of their sentence, is merely the right to be considered for placement.

“In exercising its discretion to grant parole, the parole board must consider whether the offender is remorseful, whether he is rehabilitated and whether he poses a risk to society.

“If there is any doubt, the rights of victims and the interests of society must outweigh those of the offender.

“For the victims, unlike the offender, there is no parole from their loss and trauma.”

Koen said according to parole directives and policies, the parole process had to follow a victim-centric approach.

“It is a sad reality that this is not my experience.

“A victim offender dialogue (VOD) was scheduled for April 23 2025, two days after the 10th anniversary of Jayde’s murder.

“This year, the parole board [was initially] considering placement on the very day of the anniversary when Jayde was laid to rest.

“I am absolutely mystified at the timing and the disregard for Jayde’s family who are retraumatised, especially around these dates.

“Scheduling hearings on these anniversaries undermines any claim that the process is victim-centric.”

In a landmark gathering at the Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Pretoria in September 2025, which Koen was invited to attend, correctional services minister Dr Pieter Groenewald issued a powerful call to forge a parole system that unequivocally protected victims.

Groenewald further warned against using parole merely as a tool to manage overcrowding in correctional centres.

“We must not resort to placing inmates on parole simply to ease overcrowding,” he said at the time.

“Parole must be reserved for those who have met all requirements, are genuinely prepared for reintegration and pose no risk to the public.”

Groenewald also raised serious concern over recidivism rates in the 2024/2025 financial year, highlighting troubling statistics.

“It is alarming to note that 209 parolees committed murder, while 230 were involved in rape cases,” he said.

“These crimes endanger women and children and threaten the very fabric of our society.”

Commenting on Groenewald’s sentiments, Koen said: “As a speaker who attended the parole summit review, I was alarmed to learn that parole boards are reportedly under pressure to release 69% of offenders nationwide due to financial constraints.

“Financial constraints are not a factor that the parole board must consider.”

On Sibeko specifically, she disagreed with the submission that he was a low-risk offender and said she took issue with the social worker and psychologist’s reports.

Approached for comment, correctional services spokesperson Logan Maistry said the department administered parole in line with the relevant provisions of the Correctional Services Act.

“In terms of legislation, parole consideration is a process, not an entitlement.

“The CSPB may approve, deny or postpone parole.

“The scheduling of the said parole hearing/s has been undertaken in consultation with the family concerned.”

Maistry said the family had agreed, in writing, for the VOD and Victim-Offender Mediation to take place on April 28, which was postponed from March 31 2026.

He said the CSPB had not been made aware that this date was the anniversary of Jayde’s burial.

“Further, the sitting of 28 April 2026 has been rescheduled to 12 May 2026 due to the non-availability of the chair of the CSPB.

“The CSPB continues to maintain ongoing communication with the family to ensure their needs and preferences are taken into account.

“This reflects a victim-centred approach in the parole process.”

Maistry said Sibeko was eligible for consideration for placement on parole as he reached his minimum detention period on May 23 2025.

“His consideration for parole has been delayed in light of the family’s request for engagement through dialogue processes,” he said.

“Furthermore, he has complied with the requirements of his correctional sentence plan and has successfully participated in rehabilitation programmes, including completing a National Certificate in Welding Application and Practice.

“Following the VOD, the CSPB will take the outcomes of this process into account.

“The CSPB is guided by several factors, including the offender’s minimum detention period, participation in rehabilitation programmes and overall readiness for reintegration.

“While timelines may vary depending on the complexity of each case, a decision is typically made after all relevant processes have been finalised and duly considered.

“In addition, the CSPB considers the offender’s support system, which is essential for successful reintegration into society.

“The CSPB also evaluates the proposed conditions of parole placement to ensure they are appropriate and conducive to both community safety and the offender’s rehabilitation.”

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