Bitou speaker Mavis Busakwe seen on camera with ‘gun’ at ceremony

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A newly surfaced video from the homecoming of Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi’s son, where she allegedly discharged a firearm, shows speaker Mavis Busakwe brandishing what appears to be a gun.

Busakwe can be seen in the video dancing with what looks like a firearm pointed at the ground.

She then raises it into the air but does not fire the suspected weapon.

The video has been widely shared on Facebook and WhatsApp.

In December, the incident involving Kolwapi went viral after a video of her discharging what appeared to be a firearm at her son’s homecoming was circulated on social media.

Kolwapi is a member of the Ikwezi Political Movement and part of the DA-led coalition for Bitou municipality, which includes Plettenberg Bay.

Busakwe is part of the Active United Front and also within the coalition. She has been unreachable since Tuesday.

Brandishing or pointing a firearm in SA is illegal and a criminal offence under the Firearms Control Act.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed on Tuesday that Kolwapi would be charged.

He said the NPA was not aware of the new video, as it had not yet been brought to their attention.

Kolwapi declined to comment when contacted.

The Non-Aligned Civic Movement (NACM), a newly formed political party in Bitou, led by ​Hansi Ntshala, opened a case against the deputy mayor.

This comes as EFF leader Julius Malema was recently sentenced to an effective five-year prison term. He is appealing against the sentence.

On Tuesday, Bitou municipality acknowledged the new video circulating online. Bitou spokesperson Andile Namntu said they learnt of the video through media enquiries this week.

“The umgidi (a sacred Xhosa initiation ceremony that marks the transition to manhood) celebrations are private events organised by the family of the returning initiate, and whoever attends it does so in their private capacity.

“However, we are aware and do acknowledge the circulating video. The matter will be dealt with in line with the council’s relevant processes as outlined in the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act,” said Namtu.

ANC regional spokesperson Moyisi Magalela called on the police to investigate Busakwe.

“If the allegations are substantiated, Busakwe, as speaker, must be brought before the law and joined as a co-accused in the matter alongside Kolwapi.

“No individual, regardless of position or political office, should be above the law,” Magalela said.

“The ANC further calls on the DA-led Bitou municipality to institute its own internal investigation into the conduct of the speaker and to act decisively.

“Public representatives are entrusted with leadership responsibilities and must conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the dignity of their offices,” Magalela said.

He said Busakwe’s conduct raised serious concerns about accountability, public safety and the standards of governance expected from elected officials.

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