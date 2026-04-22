Brutal attack leaves three Gqeberha men scarred for life

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Siphelele Ntisana, 27, is on trial in the Gqeberha high court. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and three of attempted murder, among other charges

A brutal shooting in Gqeberha has left three men permanently scarred and their lives forever altered as they struggle to perform even the simplest daily tasks.

The details of their harrowing ordeal were revealed in the city’s high court on Wednesday.

Though Aphiwe George, 28, Xola Kuse, 36, and Mandla Matshaya, 28, survived the shooting in the early hours of December 22 2024, their lives were changed forever.

The three men were rushed to Livingstone Hospital after they were allegedly terrorised by Siphelele Ntisana and another suspect who was later killed.

The accused allegedly opened fire inside a shack during a robbery spree.

Two other occupants of the shack — Bulelani Peter, 28, and Siyabulela Plaatjies, 36 — were killed.

The incident happened near Mkwenkwe Street, KwaDwesi Extension.

Investigating officer Sergeant Nigel Wright said the second suspect was gunned down in Motherwell in January 2025 by an unknown assailant in a suspected gang-related incident.

Testifying on Wednesday, Livingstone Hospital senior manager for medical services, Dr Jaline Kotze, said medical records showed that the three injured victims had been treated by several doctors.

Kotze was authorised by the hospital’s acting chief executive, Tembisa Notshe, to testify on her behalf.

She said George was shot in his right hand, elbow and knee.

He underwent extensive surgery to his elbow and had another op on his knee.

Kotze said physiotherapy and rehabilitation followed.

Asked by prosecutor Dail Andrews what could have happened had George not been operated on, Kotze said he would have lost the use of his arm.

Andrews said George had testified that he now struggled to feed himself.

Siphelele Ntisana, 27, is on trial in the Gqeberha high court. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and three of attempted murder, among other charges (Eugene Coetzee)

According to Andrews, George could also no longer perform hard labour, stand for a long period, or carry heavy objects.

He had been advised to apply for a disability grant.

Kotze agreed that this was as a result of the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

“George’s life changed drastically and will never be the same,” Andrews said.

Kotze said his injuries had been life-threatening because he was hit in the knee and elbow, where there are major blood vessels, and he could have bled out.

She said according to Kuse’s medical records, he had lost consciousness numerous times.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the top right side of his skull, causing it to fracture. He also sustained injuries to his hand and two fingers.

Because he suffered a traumatic brain injury, he was unable to move the left side of his body.

Andrews said Kuse had testified that he had tried to shield his head with his hand.

“He testified that he can no longer run or even walk fast. Everything he does is in slow motion,” Andrews said.

Kuse, he said, also submitted that his injuries had affected his thinking capabilities and speech.

When he arrived at hospital, Kotze said, Kuse appeared to be paralysed on the left side of his body.

She said he had suffered stroke-like symptoms.

Matshaya, meanwhile, was shot in the right side of his mouth.

The bullet reportedly went through his lip and exited his neck.

Kotze said Matshaya was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Andrews said Matshaya submitted that he had lost some of his teeth, the bullet had grazed his tongue, and he could no longer chew his food properly.

His speech was also impaired.

According to the indictment, Ntisana had conspired with others to murder Peter, Plaatjies, George, Kuse and Matshaya.

He faces two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, among other charges.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial continues.

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