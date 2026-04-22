Building on a vow: inspired path from Miss PE to community healer

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Lujade Bezuidenhout believes in helping individuals understand their health and take ownership of it.

From a crowning moment on a Gqeberha stage to the frontline of community health care, Lujade Bezuidenhout has built a life defined not by titles but by purpose.

When she was named Miss PE in 2018, the then 21-year-old made a quiet but firm promise to herself: show up for others, and become the kind of example she once needed.

Nearly a decade later, that promise has evolved into a career and a calling rooted in service, faith and community upliftment.

Now 29, Bezuidenhout is a qualified pharmacist and founder of the Esther Girls Programme — a free initiative aimed at equipping young women between the ages of 15 and 20 with practical life skills while helping them find their identity and purpose.

“I developed a strong passion for both education and health care from a young age,” she said.

“Winning the pageant gave me the push to act on that passion.

“The programme is about empowering young women to build meaningful, confident and successful lives.”

Her story began in the northern areas, a community she still proudly claims despite now living in Summerstrand.

She said it was this upbringing that continued to shape her world view and drive.

“I will always be a child of the northern areas,” she said.

That grounding, coupled with a deep commitment to education, led her to pursue a degree in health sciences, eventually specialising in pharmacy at Nelson Mandela University.

She graduated cum laude.

“My journey has not been without challenges, particularly financial,” she said.

“But I remained focused.”

Graduating in 2020, at the height of the Covid pandemic, brought its own bittersweet reality.

Like many students that year, she never walked across a stage to receive her degree — a moment she had long envisioned.

Instead, the global crisis sharpened her awareness of the struggles faced by others.

“It gave me a deeper understanding of the hardship people go through. It shifted my perspective.”

Today, Bezuidenhout channels that perspective into her work as the founder of KairoMed Pharmacy — her own practice inspired by the biblical concept of “Kairos”, meaning a divinely appointed moment of change.

For her, the name is more than symbolic, it is a philosophy that guides every patient interaction.

“It’s about being intentional and ensuring that every person leaves feeling better, more informed, and equipped with a clear solution for their health journey.”

Beyond dispensing medication, she sees her role as one of empowerment — helping individuals understand their health and take ownership of it.

Yet it is perhaps through the Esther Girls Programme that her impact is most deeply felt.

There, her focus returns to the next generation — young women navigating identity, ambition and circumstance.

“I value people. And my goal is to make a real difference in their lives.

“There is no shortcut in life. Apply yourself to every dream and goal you have. Be a go-getter.

“Your circumstances and where you come from do not have to define you. Keep the faith,” Bezuidenhout said.

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