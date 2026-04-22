Collegiate Junior teacher tames Ironman to inspire the girls

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Caley Taylor, a Collegiate Junior School teacher who completed the Ironman at the weekend, is using her experience to motivate and inspire young girls. Pictured with her from left are McKenzie Jooste, 10, Safaa Agherdien, 9, and Asonwabe Tromp, 9. The girls took part in the Ironkids event Picture: WERNER HILLS

A Collegiate Junior School for Girls teacher has turned one of the world’s toughest endurance races into a powerful lesson in courage, determination and the empowerment of young women.

Grade 4 grade head and maths teacher Caley Taylor, 28, took on the Isuzu Ironman African Championship in Gqeberha to test her limits and inspire more than 700 pupils at her school.

Her efforts paid off as she not only completed her first full Ironman, but also secured third place in her age group, a stunning achievement.

“I was shocked,” Taylor said.

“I did not at all record my swim time.

“I made sure my bike did not tell me how long it took me to complete the 180km, because that would put me under pressure, and then on the run, I never once looked down to see my pace.

“I was taking the moment in and feeding off the crowd.

“So, when I finished and they told me I had come third, I was mind-blown, but also proud of myself.

“My hard work had paid off.”

Taylor’s motivation stemmed from a previous experience of the event in a relay team, where she completed the marathon leg.

That experience planted a seed that would grow into something far bigger.

“I was lucky enough to be a part of a relay team that did the Ironman in 2025, and I did the marathon leg of the relay.

“In that relay, I got the feeling that I had to get back to that race and conquer the whole thing, not just one leg.

“I’ve always loved being active, not only for the physical benefits but for the mental ones too.

“I wanted the girls in my school to see that anyone can do anything they set their mind to, and that setting goals is important.

“As females, we are not mediocre,” she said.

Taylor was the only Collegiate Junior teacher who tackled the full Ironman at the weekend but six of the school’s teachers did the Corporate Triathlon Challenge, each doing a different leg.

Balancing full-time teaching with the intense demands of training required discipline and sacrifice.

Taylor’s days often began before sunrise and ended long after the school bell rang.

“This was a tough one,” she said.

“Early morning wake-ups. Mostly around 3.30 alarms in the morning, getting a two-hour session in before school, then I would teach, coach sports, get some tutoring done and do my second session later in the afternoon or evening.

“This was a juggling act but doing it with great friends around me made it somewhat manageable.

“The girls at school were also amazing. They would often encourage me to keep going and remember to enjoy myself,” she said.

Collegiate Junior School principal Shelley van Rooyen reflected on the significance of Taylor’s achievement.

“We are incredibly proud of our staff who go above and beyond the classroom, who pour their energy into experiences that prepare our girls to thrive in an ever-changing world.

“Our teachers didn’t just participate in a global sporting event, they became living examples of courage, commitment and belief.

“This is the kind of inspiration that shapes confident, capable young women,” Van Rooyen said.

Taylor’s message to her pupils is that with courage, preparation and belief, even the most daunting challenges can be conquered.

“Never shy away from something because of fear,” she said.

“Prepare well for something, give it your all, and you will be shocked at what you manage to get right.

“Hard work pays off, the amazing friends you make while training together are friendships that last a lifetime, and always back yourself.”

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