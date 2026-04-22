Metro moves to pre-empt Despatch sewage fallout

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Bay wastewater treatment director Anderson Mancotywa explains a point to mayor Babalwa Lobishe, left, and engineering and infrastructure political head Buyelwa Mafaya, right, foreground, during a visit to the Despatch Wastewater Treatment Works on Tuesday

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has moved to pre-empt any problems at the Despatch Wastewater Treatment Works, spending more than R4m on the refurbishment of machinery.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wastewater treatment director Anderson Mancotywa said on Tuesday the plant serviced the Despatch community, including large townships such as Khayamnandi, and some local industry.

The treatment works now processes 8.86 megalitres of sewage a day.

“This project has included refurbishment of mechanical screens, two grit pumps [heavy duty machines to extract sand and gravel] and replacement of gearboxes on two mixers [to aid circulation of chemicals].

“It has also included refurbishment of aerators [which introduce oxygen into wastewater to allow micro-organisms to decompose organic contaminants].

“We have also upgraded a lift pump [to elevate sewage from low-lying areas to allow it to gravity feed into the treatment plant].

“Job estimate is R4,826,526.91 and job expenditure so far is R4,288,570.19.”

He said because of the work already done, the Despatch Wastewater Treatment Works was running at 88% efficiency.

“The presence of reed beds and birdlife is an indicator that the system is healthy.

“Furthermore, we have a recycling system in place where schools and building contractors can collect and use our treated water, and that is working successfully.”

Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe said she was visiting the plant to assess how the budget set aside to upgrade the facility was being spent.

“I am satisfied that we have spent 98% of the budget with the aim of ensuring the mechanical side continues to run smoothly.

“There have been no major problems with this plant but this has been a pre-emptive project to procure in time and to refurbish and not to wait until the plant comes to a standstill.”

The metro has previously been slammed by community, business and environmental groups as well as opposition parties for its failure to maintain and secure the city’s sewerage infrastructure.

The consequence has been the near collapse of the system with untreated or partially treated effluent pouring into the sea.

One of the culprit plants has been the Fishwater Flats treatment works on the north side of Gqeberha, which ground to a halt due to cable theft, forcing the metro to close Brighton Beach because of severe sewage pollution.

Mancotywa said on Tuesday the metro’s refurbishment at Fishwater Flats was progressing well and the treatment works was already at 85% efficiency.

Lobishe said the metro was determined not to let cable thieves reverse this progress.

“We have now contracted private security and installed cameras at Fishwater Flats.

“Generally, we are hoping for more budget to ensure that all our wastewater treatment facilities are fully secured in this way.”

Infrastructure and engineering political head Buyelwa Mafaya called on communities to work with the metro to improve the city’s sanitation system.

“One of the important ways they can do this is to avoid throwing any foreign objects in the toilet because that results in sometimes serious blockages.”

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