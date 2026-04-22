Municipal vehicle goes missing and returns with ‘DIY’ repairs

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DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach inspects the vehicle allocated to chief whip Wandisile Jikeka, involved in an accident and subsequently repaired without the municipality's knowledge

A Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officer is under investigation after a vehicle assigned to the chief whip’s office went missing and later resurfaced with questionable repair work.

The Audi Q5 1 was involved in a suspected crash on March 2 at 11am after a close protection officer allegedly swerved to avoid an animal on the R367, veering off the road to avoid an oncoming car.

This is according to a report tabled at a safety and security committee meeting, which responded to questions from Ward 8 councillor Gustav Rautenbach.

The report included the insurance claim form, 87 questions submitted by Rautenbach and a letter from the metro’s security services acting chief of investigations and risk planning, Godfrey Otto, outlining the steps taken to trace and recover the vehicle.

The vehicle had been assigned to council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka’s office.

According to the insurance claim form, the close protection officer reportedly encountered an animal and swerved to avoid hitting it, but with an oncoming vehicle approaching, veered off the road and struck bushes.

The incident has sparked an internal investigation and the officer has been suspended from using municipal vehicles.

In the letter, Otto said VIP unit commander Selvin Saffodien had contacted him on March 5 for assistance in locating the vehicle, which was not fitted with a tracking device.

He said the driver had reported to duty without the car.

“The commander reportedly visited the residence of the officer, and after not finding the vehicle there, the officer could not give a satisfactory account of the location of the vehicle, prompting an internal investigation into the matter.”

He said the officer could not be reached by phone later.

“Accompanied by [another official], we visited the office of Arlin Robile [assistant director of Escort and VIP] on March 8 after receiving information that the officer would be visiting the office to sort out an issue with his overtime.

“Upon his arrival shortly after 10am, we allowed him to attend to his matter first and afterwards we called him to an office and questioned him about the whereabouts of the vehicle.

“His [the officer’s] attitude was [allegedly] hostile, and when asked whether the vehicle was involved in an accident, he responded by saying ‘yes’, and when asked about the accident location, he sarcastically insisted that it occurred in the metro and refused to divulge the exact location.

“When asked if the accident was reported to the police, he also responded ‘yes’ and again could not be specific other than saying ‘in the metro’.”

Otto said at that stage, he indicated he would only co-operate in the presence of a union or legal representative.

“We demanded to know the exact location of the vehicle as it was our primary objective at that stage.

“He then requested to make a telephone call, after which he told us that his colleague was on his way with the vehicle from the Lillian Diedericks Building.

“The colleague arrived at the Harrower Road Depot after a little while, and when we inspected the vehicle, it became evident that the entire right-hand side and the left rear section were resprayed in an unprofessional manner.

“Damage to the front bumper was also evident.

“We called upon Robile to witness our findings, and after the keys were handed to him we advised him not to hand the vehicle back to the officer as it needed to be assessed by our automotive section.”

Otto said the car was not fitted with a tracker.

“It is evident that the vehicle was in all probability involved in an accident, either with another vehicle or an unknown object and privately repaired.”

He said the officer failed to report any damage, suggesting the incident may have occurred while the car was not being used for official duties.

“This raises the possibility that the repairs were carried out privately, without the employer’s knowledge.

“A full internal investigation into the matter is continuing.”

During the meeting, Rautenbach said he was concerned that it took more than a week from the date of the accident to report the incident.

“The accident happened on March 3, and when I became aware of it, I went to fleet management and clearly someone had tried to repair it,” he said.

“I’ve never seen a vehicle like that, screwed together, and the paint is different ...”

Rautenbach also raised concerns that the investigation into the incident had not been completed more than a month later.

“This vehicle was purchased on June 3, and it isn’t even a year old.

“[It] cost R878,674.40.

“This vehicle was allocated to the chief whip on June 13.”

Rautenbach said he confirmed the accident’s location with police, despite the officer failing to provide the necessary information.

He questioned whether the officer was still employed in the VIP unit, adding that he should be removed.

ANC councillor Noxolo Koko said the investigation should be concluded so councillors could discuss recommendations.

“Can this be concluded by the next meeting so that we can deliberate on a complete investigation?”

Acting safety and security acting executive director Shadrack Sibiya said there were red flags in the report because the officer was allegedly not co-operating.

“It is a concern, and I will work with security services and investigators to conclude the investigation.”