Nearly 200 children enjoy fun day as NPO continues to create change

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Children taking part in the fun and educational day at the George Botha sports fields in Kwanoxolo, hosted by Gqeberha NPO I Protect Me.

From face painting and games to health screenings and serious discussions, youth from the northern areas were treated to an educational and entertaining day, courtesy of the continued contributions of I Protect Me (IPM).

IPM is a nonprofit organisation that empowers women and children against gender-based violence and sexual assault through self-protection skills, education and empowerment programmes.

The NPO is active in several schools and organisations across the northern areas and also runs after-school programmes.

And IPM was at it again on the weekend, with IPM human resource manager Courtney Human saying it had been a special time for all involved.

“We spent the day with nearly 200 children from the community of Kwanoxolo at the George Botha sports fields.

“It was absolutely heartwarming to see the joy on the children’s faces,” she said.

“Our aim was not only to create a fun and memorable experience, but to remind every child that they are seen, supported and are never alone.”

Human said the place came alive with laughter and excitement as the children eagerly took part in the day’s activities.

“The highlight of the day was definitely the face painting, where the children proudly showed off their painted faces.

“The jumping castle was also a showstopper and the children enjoyed themselves fully playing on it,” she said.

Alongside the fun activities, which also included soccer and other games, the day also created space for important and meaningful conversations, particularly around GBV.

In addition, a nurse offered basic health screenings and both children and the community had the opportunity to have their blood pressure and sugar levels tested.

“It was a valuable opportunity to everyone to become more aware of their health in an accessible way,” Human said.

“We were also honoured by the presence of the ward councillor, Mphumzi Momo.

“He spoke to the crowd and also offered his heartfelt appreciation to IPM for making the day special for the children.

“One of the members also spoke to the children in an engaging way, explaining what IPM stands for and how they want to be there for all the children in the community.”

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