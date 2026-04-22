Roaming Bay cattle spark call for crackdown

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Roaming cattle in Nelson Mandela Bay are back in the spotlight, as more are seen walking the streets of the city.

This led Ward 40 councillor Jason Grobbelaar to file a motion of exigency in the safety and security meeting.

He said the cattle increased the risk of vehicle accidents, traffic obstructions, property damage and grazing on pavements and in public parks.

Cattle on the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay have been a problem for years.

The committee met on Tuesday and adopted his motion, paving the way for a joint operation with the public health department to curb cattle movement.

“The potential biosecurity risk posed by uncontrolled hooved animals to farms within the city during the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak demands the strict enforcement of municipal by-laws, tighter control of free-roaming livestock and co-ordinated action between law enforcement and relevant stakeholders to prevent the spread of the disease within the metro and to address the public nuisance caused by these animals,” Grobbelaar said in his motion.

He called for the metro police and the traffic department to urgently step up enforcement against free-roaming livestock and to fine owners who failed to comply.

“[Also], a co-ordinated operational plan be developed between the metro police, traffic services and the public health department, with clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlining each department’s roles and responsibilities on roaming animals.”

He said a public awareness campaign must be launched to inform livestock owners of their legal responsibilities regarding animals on public roads and in public spaces.

Grobbelaar also asked that a report be submitted to the committee within 60 days, detailing the number of incidents with cattle, the nature of the incidents, problem areas and the number of fines issued.

“Consideration must be given to reviewing existing bylaws, should gaps be identified that hinder effective enforcement.”

In response, acting safety and security executive director Shadrack Sibiya said the public health department was the custodian of the bylaws for roaming cattle.

“This distinction is vital as some of the items listed require the public health directorate to fulfil their mandated obligations.”

However, he said increased enforcement was possible.

“This can be achieved through joint operations with public health and other role players.

He said a joint planning session was needed to develop an operational plan and to establish the standard operating procedures for enforcement, which should already be in place within public health.

On the public awareness campaign, he said the metro’s communications department should assist with this.

“The compilation of an enforcement report will follow the action steps, as this will be compiled using the available evidence that will be received as feedback from the joint operations and increased enforcement directive.”

During a debate on the motion, councillor John Best said he was nearly involved in an accident when three cows crossed a road with no street lights.

“It’s a danger for all motorists. Let’s think of their safety.

“In the last year, the number of cattle on the street has tripled.

“What has happened? When I was the political head of safety and security in 2016, this problem was addressed.

“We issued tags, met with farmers, and tagged all the animals, and there were areas identified.”

Grobbelaar said they did not want to punish the cattle owners.

Sibiya said public health must be held accountable.

“We don’t want to wait to be called to protect the lives of our people. We need to engage public health.”

Safety and security political head Luyanda Lawu said the city had a role to play in farming issues.

“Maybe we can revise the plans where the municipality issued tags so that we know after we have made assessments.

“If you drive from Kariega to Despatch, there are a lot of accidents, to the extent that Sanral put up a fence.

“But that fence was stolen.

“Let’s bring all role players on board, link them up, and at least have a report in 60 days.”