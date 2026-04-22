SA comedy legend Mark Banks brings new one-man show to Gqeberha

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Comedian Mark Banks is set to perform at Centrestage at Baywest on Saturday, May 2

One of SA’s most celebrated comedians, Mark Banks, is heading to the Friendly City to deliver his new one-man show in a more than 25-year career in comedy.

The comedy icon known for his razor-sharp wit, clever wordplay and brilliantly absurd observations, will bring his show, A Matter of Laugh or Death, to Centrestage at Baywest.

Banks will be performing two shows, a matinee and evening performance, on May 2.

“Banks continues to captivate audiences with fresh material year after year,” Centrestage said in a statement.

“His ability to find humour in the everyday — and the unexpected — has made him a favourite on stages both locally and internationally, including appearances at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall.”

In A Matter of Laugh or Death, audiences can expect a performance of laugh-out-loud storytelling, insightful commentary, and Banks’ signature take on life’s quirks and contradictions.

“His comedy is smart, playful and packed with the kind of unexpected twists that keep audiences on their toes from start to finish.

“Whether he’s reflecting on modern life, sharing outrageous anecdotes, or simply seeing the world from a completely different angle, Banks delivers a performance that is both entertaining and thought-provoking — all while keeping the laughs coming.

“Expect big laughs, quick wit and a comedy experience that proves why Mark Banks remains at the top of his game.”

With two shows scheduled for the day, one at 3pm and another at 7.30pm, Gqeberha audiences will be able to experience one of the country’s sharpest comedic minds live on stage.

Tickets are available at R150 via Quicket or by contacting Wendy on 083-225-5401

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