Son of Bay’s acting city manager one of two men gunned down in mysterious circumstances

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the two young men killed in Gqeberha last week after they had gone out together is the son of Nelson Mandela Bay acting municipal manager Lonwabo Ngoqo.

Sandile Ngoqo, 22, went missing with his friend, Mazizi Ntshibilili, 19, on Thursday.

Ngoqo’s body was found with a gunshot wound in the back next to the Swartkops River, close to Corobrik, at about 10.30am on Friday.

Ntshibilili’s body had been discovered a few hours earlier, at about 5.30am, with a gunshot wound to the head in Mgwalana Street, Motherwell NU6.

Both families declined to comment on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said there was no new information in the case at this stage.

“The investigation is ongoing,” she said.

The latest revelation comes after police said in a statement on Monday that they were working around the clock to solve the puzzling murders.

Ngoqo left his home in Abelia Crescent, Sunridge Park, early Thursday evening in his white Volkswagen Caddy to pick up Ntshibilili in Prestwick Street, Greenshields Park.

They were reportedly going to Summerstrand.

“However, they [are said to have] visited a tavern in Motherwell later that night,” police said.

Ngoqo’s car was found abandoned in Ndlanzi Street, Motherwell NU8, on Friday.

“Both victims were officially identified by their parents on April 20.”

Murder cases were opened at the Swartkops and Motherwell police stations.

Anyone with information about the murders should contact the investigating officers Detective Captain Pieterse at 082-442-1684 (for Ntshibilili’s murder) or Captain Petrus at 082-771-4573 (for Ngoqo’s case), alternatively call Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald