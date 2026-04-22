Student hiker rescued after flash-flood ordeal in Du Toitskloof

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A Stellenbosch University student has been rescued after spending nearly 24 hours stranded beside a raging river in Du Toitskloof.

A Stellenbosch University student has been rescued after spending nearly 24 hours stranded beside a raging river in Du Toitskloof after a flash-flood incident.

What began as a routine hike along the Elandspad River quickly escalated into a life-threatening situation when sudden heavy runoff caused the river to swell into a fast-moving torrent on Sunday.

The hiker was part of a group of four who had initially made the decision to turn back due to worsening weather conditions. But by the time they reached the river crossing again, conditions had deteriorated significantly.

Three members of the group managed to cross before the river became impassable. Realising the danger, they avoided crossing back and moved to higher ground to find cellphone reception and call for help.

Their companion was left stranded on the opposite bank, cold, wet and exposed to the elements as the river continued to surge.

Rescue teams from Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), alongside CapeNature and SAPS Search and Rescue, were swiftly deployed. On arrival, crews were met with treacherous terrain, submerged trails and dangerously high water levels.

Attempts to cross the river were abandoned as conditions worsened and visibility faded with nightfall. Instead, rescuers made the call to hold position and monitor the situation closely, prioritising safety.

A small team, including an emergency medical services medic, remained on site overnight, keeping watch near the riverbank. Throughout the night, they maintained visual contact with the stranded student, offering reassurance despite the harsh conditions.

Relief came in the early hours of Monday morning when water levels began to subside. A rescuer successfully threw a line across the river, allowing essential supplies, including hot drinks, dry clothing, energy snacks and a two-way radio, to be sent across in a dry bag.

WSAR spokesperson David Nel described the moment as critical.

“That early morning breakthrough, getting vital supplies and communication across the river, was a turning point,” he said. “It stabilised a rapidly evolving situation and gave the patient renewed reassurance that help was not only close, but closing in.”

With conditions improving and additional teams arriving, a rescue helicopter from the Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS and Air Mercy Service was deployed. A rescuer was lowered to the stranded hiker, secured him in a harness and airlifted him to safety.

He was transported to a nearby landing zone at Du Kloof Lodge before being taken by ambulance to hospital for further assessment.

TimesLIVE