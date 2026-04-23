ARTS FEST: Makhanda in dire straits, but show must go on

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Makhanda residents are fed up with poor service delivery in the city. One of the biggest issues is sewage. Despite this, the National Arts Festival will go ahead in June

Despite the crumbling infrastructure and never-ending water woes in Makhanda, the National Arts Festival (NAF) will go ahead in June.

Organisers say though they have noted the multiple issues in the small city, these will not affect the popular festival, which is due to take place from June 25 to July 5.

Residents, however, fear the challenges are driving festival-goers away.

Meanwhile, festival organisers are hard at work preparing for the event as Makhanda enters its fifth month of a sporadic water supply.

Compounding the troubles, the city has been affected by sewage spills across multiple areas, as well as non-functioning streetlights.

There is also a shortage of healthcare workers.

Every year, in June and July, the small university city turns into a vibrant cultural hub packed with performances and exhibitions which draw crowds from across the country and abroad.

NAF chief executive Monica Newton said the team had extensive experience operating under water-scarce conditions and had implemented comprehensive measures to ensure a reliable supply across all key venues.

“Many hospitality businesses have back-up water as Makhanda has experienced shortages for a number of years,” she said.

“These co-ordinated efforts ensure the festival can continue to deliver a safe, seamless and world-class experience for artists, audiences and partners alike.”

The NAF enters its 52nd year in Makhanda, having gone through many trials and tribulations over the years, and Newton said the water issues had not got in the way previously.

“We have had to navigate issues, but it has not unduly affected festival operations.

“The NAF is a time-bound event with focused planning around venues, logistics and visitor experience.

“As such, the festival is able to operate effectively, while continuing to bring economic activity and national attention to the city during this period.”

Newton said the festival generated R131.8m in economic impact for the Eastern Cape, with R57.9m spent directly in Makhanda.

“The festival provides substantial employment for locals,” she said.

“Since 2022, in partnership with the Social Employment Fund, the festival has created employment for 1,600 people living in Makhanda, both during the event and throughout the year.

“Considerable indirect employment through hospitality and other services is also supported by the festival.”

Actor and arts development activist Mandisi Sindo said he looked forward to this year’s event despite the challenges.

“I have been attending the festival for 20 years and water has always been a problem.

“We are in a space where we know, during that time, that we will probably end up with diarrhoea [due to the water quality].

“It’s a government crisis that needs to be attended to.

“The festival brings in people from different provinces and even from different parts of the world.

“So it’s a crisis that needs to be resolved.”

Makhanda Business and Residents’ Association vice-chair Thomas Stone said the festival had historically been the heartbeat of the city’s economy and a vital platform for young, budding artists.

“Watching the steady decline of the festival over the last three to four years has been deeply distressing,” Stone said.

“We are reaching a point of no return where the festival-goer is no longer just choosing other events — they are actively being driven away.”

Stone said the first impression visitors got when entering Makhanda was one of neglect.

“Visitors are met with piles of rubbish in the streets, potholes, no streetlights, and of course the dirty water that sometimes comes out of our taps.

“When basic sanitation and infrastructure fail, you cannot expect tourists to spend their hard-earned money to stay here.”

Stone said in a city with such a high unemployment rate, tourism was a critical lifeline.

“The festival should be an economic engine for the youth and local businesses.

“Instead, we are seeing a trend where visitors leave and vow never to return.

“The reputation of the city is being tarnished to the point where even the prestige of the NAF can no longer pull people in.

“We must fix our roads, clean our water, secure our streets and provide a hospitable environment.

“If we do not, we are witnessing the slow death of one of SA’s greatest cultural assets.”

Sindo said he felt it was time for the NAF to be held in other parts of the country to allow more South Africans to experience it.

He said service delivery issues in Makhanda were among the many reasons to change the location.

“Moving the festival to other provinces will give employment to more people within the theatre and arts space.

“We have young people countrywide who want to become technicians and work in the theatre space, and I feel rotating the festival yearly will give more young people an opportunity to experience a national arts festival.”

Newton said the event’s character and logistical setup were linked to the geography of the city.

“The NAF calls Makhanda its home.

“With many schools, churches and the university here, as well as the NAF’s ownership of The Monument, the city is uniquely positioned to host a multi-venue event.”

Newton said the festival held longstanding partnerships with many Eastern Cape sponsors and suppliers, with its biggest funder being the provincial government.

“The NAF is a destination festival like many other festivals in SA.

“There is something special about being fully immersed in a cultural experience that you only get if the festival is hosted in a small town/city with the experiences in close proximity to each other.

“Instead of leaving, we have rolled up our sleeves, and we’re using our project management and technical skills to be part of the solution.

“The organisation employs 22 people on a full-time basis.

“We are also facilitating the Social Employment Fund which brings part-time, short-term work to unemployed people.

“As citizens we need to stand up and take part in addressing the problems we are experiencing here.

“We are here way beyond the 11 days of the NAF event and we do our best to make a difference.”

With regard to budget cuts from the national department of sport, arts and culture, Newton said they had not received funding from the national government in 2025 either.

“We still receive funding from the Eastern Cape provincial government through the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, as well as Standard Bank and other funders such as the Sarah Baartman District Municipality.

“The effect of not receiving national funding does not mean the festival can’t go on, but that we have to create a festival that fits our budget.”

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