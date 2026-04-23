Bitou director given seven days to avoid suspension over hiring, nepotism claims

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Bitou corporate services director Luvuyo Loliwe has been given seven days to explain why he should not be suspended

The Bitou council has given corporate services director Luvuyo Loliwe seven days to show why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension over allegations of irregular hiring and nepotism.

The decision was made behind closed doors on Friday during a council meeting.

Several sources confirmed the decision.

Loliwe came under fire in March after a preliminary investigation into the municipality’s hiring practices revealed that three people were employed without meeting the necessary qualifications or experience.

​The investigation began after two whistleblowers called the municipal hotline in 2025 to report suspicious hiring for the superintendent of cemeteries and senior fitter positions.

​A third was then uncovered during the probe.

Loliwe, who was acting as municipal manager at the time, approved two of the appointments.

​In the report, acting municipal manager Christopher Mapeyi said that Loliwe faced multiple allegations, including making appointments in violation of staffing regulations and recruitment policies, abusing power to influence hiring decisions, and engaging in nepotism by facilitating the appointment of unqualified relatives or associates.

He said Loliwe was also accused of irregularly procuring a service provider to deliver a legal opinion to the council, in contravention of constitutional and municipal finance regulations.

“That council resolves that there is reasonable cause to believe that an act of misconduct has been committed,” he asked the council.

“That council authorise the acting municipal manager to appoint an independent investigator to investigate the allegations of misconduct.”

He asked that Loliwe provide reasons within seven days why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.

When contacted, Mapeyi confirmed that a report had been tabled before the council.

“However, matters of in-committee are not for public consumption, due to the nature of its content and context. Any other information will be shared in due process.”

Loliwe said he had only heard about a letter calling for him to respond but had not received it.

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