Faulty handle prompts water kettle recall

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There is a risk the handle on the water kettles may loosen or break off entirely during use.

Zwilling has recalled some of its Enfinigy water kettles after discovering a fault with the handle.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) said the affected products in SA were distributed by Compreforce and sold nationally between 2021 and February 2026.

This recall applies to the Enfinigy water kettle (1.5L) and Enfinigy Pro Water Kettle (1.5L). The kettles come in different colours, and have these identifying numbers: 1005774, 1005775, 1008865, 1008867, 1020371, and 1020372.

According to the supplier, in isolated cases the handles of the affected kettles may loosen or break off entirely, the NCC said.

“The break generally does not occur spontaneously, but in most cases is preceded by noticeable crack formation and/or loosening of the handle.

“The handle of the water kettles may loosen or break off entirely during use. In isolated cases, this may cause hot water to spill from the kettle, creating a risk of scalding injuries to the user or bystanders in the immediate area.”

Consumers in possession of the affected products are urged to stop using them and return them to a point of purchase for a refund.

TimesLIVE