Talented Gqeberha teen is community theatre’s new youth ambassador

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the newly appointed Impact Community Theatre 2026 Youth Ambassador, Scoutt Mey-de Lange, has hit the ground running with new initiatives such as the Impact Junior Dance Company.

While many can relate to the phrase, “dynamite comes in small packages”, few embody it better than talented young Gqeberha performer Scoutt Mey-de Lange.

And the newly appointed Impact Community Theatre 2026 youth ambassador has hit the ground running with new initiatives such as the Impact Junior Dance Company.

Theatre stalwart Rose Cowpar said the Impact Youth Ambassador programme began in 2022 with Impact’s first appointee, Brooklyn Plaatjies, a veteran of numerous shows who brought us Brooklyn’s Theatre Diary.

In 2024 the title passed to Hannah Stiglingh of Hairspray fame and Mieka Swanepoel excitedly took over in 2025.

Cowpar said all of them supported their youthful performers through auditions and workshops as well as events to inspire a love of theatre in the next generation, particularly children aged seven to 17.

“Scoutt received her youth ambassador sash as well as the George Peddie Tropy for an experienced chorus member at the Making an Impact concert and awards evening last month.

“At just 14, Scoutt has the resumè of a true stage veteran and has appeared in numerous shows and concerts since her first appearance in Impact’s (then G&S) production of The Sound of Music in 2019.

“Proud Mum Donna was in the ensemble for the same show back in 2002 and has been Scoutt’s constant supporter, often working off stage as Scoutt performs.”

Cowpar said Scoutt has made an impressive start by launching a number of new initiatives, all aimed at increasing youth participation in the arts.

Scoutt’s first task was building a network of school representatives and she is now ready to launch her most ambitious project, the Impact Junior Dance Company.

“The company, for seven- to 17-year-olds, will create stronger performers and give more opportunities for onstage performance, especially for young people who may not be strong vocalists or actors but love to dance and want to be part of Impact’s many initiatives.

“Selected dancers will meet twice a month for workshop-style sessions that focus on dance fitness, increasing flexibility, working on new skills and learning choreography with some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s best dancers and dance teachers.”

Impact is hosting auditions for the junior dance company on Saturday from 2pm-5pm at The Savoy Theatre.

Anyone wishing to audition can contact Scoutt on 060-979-0980 to reserve a spot.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for young dancers to start their theatre journey and Impact will be seeking out both Impact and external chances for the dance company to perform,” Cowpar said.

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