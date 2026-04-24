Concern over state of Despatch water reservoirs

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All three reservoirs that supply drinking water to Despatch are in a bad state, with open gates and broken fences, and even people living at one of the sites

While the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has dismissed claims of a wider E.coli health scare in Despatch’s water supply, the town’s reservoir sites remain unsecured, with open access, broken fences and people living at one, with no visible security.

The municipality confirmed the presence of E.coli — an indicator of faecal contamination from humans or animals — in the drinking water, but said the supply remained safe and compliant with regulatory standards.

It dismissed claims of a public health scare raised by DA councillors, who posted a video on Wednesday showing people living at one of the reservoir sites.

In a Facebook post, DA MPL Retief Odendaal said there were credible reports that the reservoir might be contaminated with traces of E.coli.

“As a precautionary measure, the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay urges all residents in Despatch to boil any municipal water before consumption until further notice.”

The water in the reservoirs has already passed through treatment plants and is at the final stage before being supplied directly to the taps of homes and businesses.

The party also alleged that people might be relieving themselves in the reservoirs.

Waste dumped at the Tulbagh Street Reservoir (Eugene Coetzee)

During a visit to the reservoir sites on Thursday, The Herald found that two — the Tulbagh Street Reservoir and the Voortrekker Road Reservoir — have sealed tops on the storage units.

However, the third reservoir site at End Street has makeshift ladders leading up to missing covers on the storage units, leaving the water easy to access.

DA ward councillor Frans Swanepoel joined the Herald at the reservoir sites.

He said Despatch residents were forced to use water that was not safe for human consumption.

“This Tulbagh Street Reservoir supplies a quarter of Despatch’s drinking water.

“The big worry is that people are living on this site, and it’s not secure,” Swanepoel said.

“Barbed wire has been vandalised, the gate is standing open and people are sleeping on top of the reservoir.

“This place needs to be cleaned and secured, and under control because this is drinking water.

“We have seen in the tests now that there is E.coli present in the water, so you can’t actually use the water.

“You have to boil it before you can do anything.

“The E.coli problem can be because of the people living here, but it can also come from the other two reservoir sites in Despatch because those are also not secure.”

The Voortrekker Road reservoir has a Betafence with a gate, which was unlocked.

On further inspection, a large section of the fence was missing, and a security structure stood empty and derelict.

At End Street, which has a high wall around it, a large section of the wall is missing, and there is no gate.

There is also no security.

At the tops of these reservoirs, manhole covers were missing, and sections of plastic tubing had been tied together to make a rope.

A woman inside a shelter at the Tulbagh Street Reservoir where she has been living with her partner for some time (Eugene Coetzee)

A resident said that children climbed up onto the reservoirs and lowered buckets down into the water.

“I have seen the children pushing each other into the holes on top. They like to swim in that water. It’s not right.

“If a child drowns in there, how will we know if there is a body in that water? Nobody will know.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the metro rejected misinformation and confirmed water quality was under control.

“The municipality strongly condemns the circulation of misleading and unverified claims that have created unnecessary public concern and mischaracterised a controlled technical process as a public health crisis.

“The municipality confirms that isolated water quality deviations were detected in Despatch through routine, regulated sampling conducted between April 7 and 21.

“Immediate corrective interventions, including chlorination and compulsory resampling in full compliance with prescribed national standards, were implemented without delay.

“The municipality’s water quality management system remains fully operational, safe and compliant with all applicable regulatory requirements.”

He said the recorded E.coli level was 3/100mm on Tuesday.

“This represented a low-level, isolated deviation, which was immediately addressed through established treatment protocols.

“There is no scientific, clinical, or epidemiological evidence establishing a causal link between the municipal water supply and any reported illness.

“No abnormal patterns or verified public health risks have been identified.

“Any assertion that the municipality has failed in its duty of care, or that the water supply has caused illness, is unsupported by evidence, reckless, irresponsible, inconsistent with scientific assessment, and contrary to the municipality’s demonstrable compliance with legislative and regulatory frameworks.

A makeshift ladder stands against the side of a large reservoir in End Street, where children allegedly use buckets to collect water at a spot where the manhole cover is missing. Children reportedly swim inside this reservoir (Eugene Coetzee)

Infrastructure and engineering political head Buyelwa Mafaya said proactive and corrective action that complied with regulatory standards and operational protocols was taken.

“There has been no failure of systems, only a system functioning exactly as it is designed to do, detect, respond and protect.”

The municipality confirmed that additional security measures were being implemented at the reservoir sites.

In response to the metro’s statement, Odendaal said the municipality offered no insight or details on the reason for the water quality deviations earlier in April.

“It’s absolutely mind-boggling that the municipality had knowledge of water quality issues in Despatch but failed to notify the public of the situation.

“The DA stands fully behind our statement as the source of the information is extremely credible.

“We don’t take issuing a public warning lightly, but we stand with the same until we have full disclosure regarding the safety of the water in Despatch.

“We have therefore launched a PAIA application to demand the full disclosure of all water samples taken at that reservoir. ”You have the right to know what’s in your water.”