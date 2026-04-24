Former prisoner aims to inspire through books and reading

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At the National Book Day event at Mfesane Senior Secondary are, from left, Bomibethu Ntlama, 13, Luyanda Mboniswa and Uyanda Sitsholwana, 13

A former inmate from Motherwell is using his life story to steer young people away from crime, turning his past into a message of hope through literacy and mentorship initiatives.

Luyanda Mboniswa, 46, spent 22 years behind bars after his arrest in 2001 and subsequent conviction of murder, robbery and housebreaking in 2003.

He was released on parole in 2023 and has since committed himself to community work, partnering with schools and libraries to raise awareness about crime prevention, specifically targeting schoolchildren.

“I never tell anyone not to do crime,” he said.

“I just share with them the factual consequences of crime.

“I use my story to show young people the real consequences of crime. I remind them that they have a choice.”

Mboniswa is one of the leaders of National Book Day, an initiative that brings together pupils from different schools to take part in book readings, reviews and poetry.

The programme also highlights the importance of addressing social issues such as substance abuse, bullying and unemployment.

“My aim is for all schools in Motherwell to have access to reading material.

“My dream is to see our schools participate in the annual Funda Mzantsi Championship, where children can take part in reading challenges and book reviews.

“Librarians at all schools need to work together to achieve this.

“Reading can open doors that many of these children do not even know exist,” Mboniswa said.

While in prison, Mboniswa started a programme called Group of Hope, where he taught inmates to make paper bead jewellery.

The initiative helped prisoners learn a new skill and generate income for the group.

“I started teaching inmates how to make paper bead necklaces. It gave them something positive to focus on while inside.

“I have since received assistance from Enviroserve with funding to help grow the project.

“It is something I want to expand even further.”

He believes his journey from prison to community leader allows him to connect with young people in a way that few others can.

“One thing I always say is that my struggles outside are better than my struggles inside prison.

“That is what keeps me going and makes it easier for me to keep motivating young people.

“Through books and reading, we can keep more children away from crime and prison.

“We can give them a better shot at a brighter future.”

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The Herald