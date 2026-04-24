‘Kings & Queens of Soul’ bringing smooth sounds to Nelson Mandela Bay

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Fagrie Isaacs and Andrea Fortuin, performing a duet at the 'I'm Every Woman Vol 2' production. Picture:

Soul music lovers are in for a treat as Kings & Queens of Soul returns to the Boardwalk International Convention Centre on Saturday, promising an evening of timeless hits and powerful live performances.

Leading the line-up is Fagrie Isaacs, a Cape Town-born singer, songwriter and producer with more than 30 years in the industry and renowned for his tributes to Luther Vandross and his romantic ballads.

He will be joined by Andrea Fortuin, whose strong vocals and growing online presence have reeled in the fans both in SA and internationally.

Also taking to the stage will be Sasha-Lee Davids, who has built a career in music and television since winning Idols South Africa along with Jason Hartman in 2009.

Rounding off the line-up is Robin Pieters, a talented performer who began his career as a backing vocalist for several well-known artists before embarking on a solo journey.

The one-night-only concert pays tribute to the legends of soul who have shaped the music industry.

From the smooth sounds of James Brown and the powerhouse vocals of Aretha Franklin to unforgettable hits by Whitney Houston, Vandross, Gladys Knight and so much more — Kings & Queens of Soul is a journey through music’s most iconic era.

“I’m really excited to be part of Kings + Queens in Gqeberha this weekend,” Pieters said.

“I’ll be sharing the stage with some incredible artists, and audiences can expect some special duet moments.

“And who knows — Sasha and I might even perform her beautiful wedding ballad, Forever Yours.

“Gqeberha is very close to my heart.

“Through my own productions, I’ve come across some amazing talent in the city, and I love being able to bring those voices to bigger stages.”

Reflecting on her journey and connection to the genre, Davids said soul music continued to shape how she performed and reached audiences.

“Soul music is all about honesty and real connection.

“Over the years, it’s become something deeply personal for me — it’s healing, it’s storytelling, and it’s about making people feel something.

“I hope when audiences leave, they feel encouraged, inspired and a little more hopeful,” Davids added.

The artists aim to deliver a feel-good performance packed with classic songs, memorable moments and an atmosphere that promises to have audiences singing along.

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are available via Webtickets at R200 for general access and R250 for Golden Circle seating.