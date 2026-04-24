Knysna Oyster Festival: A celebration of local flavour

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Oysters are the main attraction at the annual festival in Knysna.

In Knysna, the annual Oyster Festival is more than just a calendar highlight — it is a carefully curated celebration of local enterprise, community upliftment, and the natural beauty that defines the Garden Route.

At the heart of the festival is the neighbourhood market concept, where small business owners and residents bring their products to sell, turning creativity and hustle into income.

The initiative is designed not only to showcase local talent but also to ensure that money circulates within the town, strengthening the broader Garden Route economy.

“This is what we do every year,” said festival manager Nicci Rousseau-Schmidt.

“We have a media launch where we showcase Knysna, but we also talk about what the festival is about. The festival is about local expenditure.”

She added that it was encouraged to prioritise local suppliers wherever possible, and that each event on the programme should contribute to a local charity.

Now in existence for more than four decades, the festival has grown into a 10-day programme that blends sport, lifestyle and family-focused entertainment.

Events include water-based activities, the Knysna Forest Marathon, oyster cooking and shucking competitions, and the popular “Best Dressed Oyster” contest, where culinary creativity takes centre stage.

As part of this year’s media programme, journalists were given a curated experience of what visitors can expect during the festival.

Transported by paddle cruiser, they visited the scenic Featherbed Nature Reserve and restaurant at the Knysna Heads, where sweeping views of mountains, lagoons and ancient caves framed the experience.

The area’s rich natural history was also on display, including 250-year-old milkwood trees that survived the Knysna fires and have become a symbol of resilience within the Featherbed landscape.

Over three days, media guests participated in a series of experiences designed to showcase the town’s offerings.

These included a buffet lunch at Featherbed, wine tasting and a painting session in the garden gallery with Escape Wines, as well as dinner at Cathrin’s Curry Table.

The evening concluded with desserts prepared by winners from last year’s Dessert War Fair competition.

Sport is a major drawcard of the festival, particularly the Knysna Forest Marathon.

Organiser Wayne Kidd said despite rising fuel costs, the 25km race had already sold out — an encouraging sign of continued enthusiasm.

“Thousands of people will be coming again this year. We are excited about that, which means another year of boosting local business and hosting the exciting Knysna Forest Marathon,” Kidd said.

The event also provides an economic boost beyond formal businesses.

The local taxi association benefits directly by transporting runners and visitors to the forest start line, ensuring income is spread across multiple sectors of the community.

In 2026, the festival celebrates the theme “A feast of family fun”, and runs from July 3–12.

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