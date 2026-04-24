Motherwell’s Mfesane Secondary School embraces World Book Day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Teachers and authors Babalwa Nqoro, left, and Emihle Sopete with their books at the World Book Day event on Thursday

Motherwell school pupils were welcomed to a world of wonder as they spent Thursday delving into new cultures, ideas and characters with each turn of a page.

Mfesane Secondary School hosted their fourth World Book and Copyright Day event, with this year’s theme, “Escaping poverty through books”, aiming to show pupils that education is the key to success.

Representatives from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality library directorate and the Amazwi SA Museum of Literature in Makhanda were some of the guest speakers.

Madoda Ndlakuse, The Herald Citizen of the Year 2023 winner in the education category and a multi-award-winning author, also addressed the more than 150 pupils from neighbouring higher and primary schools.

Ndlakuse said books had the ability to change people’s lives.

“I never had the privilege of saying mama or daddy, because I was raised by different relatives in different homes, but the one thing I always made sure of was that a book was by my side.

“If a book was not by my side, I would never have become the person that I am today.

“In other words, books can allow you to live a life of purpose.

“We want you to become authors one day, but you cannot be an author just because your friend is an author, or you want to trend, be an influencer,” Ndlakuse said.

“It has to be something that you love, you could be an artist and anything you want to be in life through books.”

Amazwi SA Museum of Literature education officer Nozipho Madinda praised the event for encouraging the development of a reading culture.

“Children start listening while they are in the womb, when reading to them stories, singing songs and it develops even when they are born.

“Perhaps the issue lies with us, because as parents we are supposed to work hand-in-hand with teachers, so we came today to encourage them to read, to start reading groups in school and in their communities.

“We encourage pupils through our programmes like read aloud day, storytelling, book reviews in schools, as well,” Madinda said.

Babalwa Nqoro, the event organiser from the school, as well as an award-winning author, said they had invited 10 high schools from Motherwell and in time intended to invite other township schools.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald