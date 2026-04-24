Orthopaedic ops grind to halt at Livingstone Hospital

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Piles of trash are scattered around the Livingstone Hospital premises, including outside the doors leading to the orthopaedic department

Orthopaedic operations have come to a standstill at Gqeberha’s Livingstone Hospital after it ran out of implants, the vital devices needed to support damaged bones.

By Tuesday evening, more than 120 patients needing urgent operations were on the waiting list and it is expected that the list will grow by at least 10 a day should the situation continue.

Livingstone is one of three tertiary hospitals in Gqeberha. This top tier of state health facilities offers advanced specialist care, and the hospitals are typically also training institutions.

Implants are medical screws, plates, nails and artificial joints, made of titanium, stainless steel or specialised plastics.

They are used to replace or support damaged bones, joints or cartilage.

A Livingstone doctor, who did not want to be named, said the list included children and elderly patients who could die from infected bedsores as they lay waiting for the operations they urgently needed.

“The real-world consequence of this situation is that patients who could have regained mobility are instead being condemned to prolonged pain, deformity, disability and death.

“One must consider the example of an elderly retired nurse who has contributed to society for decades, now facing the prospect of life in a wheelchair simply because the system cannot provide basic surgical implants.”

On Wednesday, piles of trash lay everywhere, waiting rooms were overflowing and staff all seemed scared to speak.

At the superintendent’s office, The Herald was referred to Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana.

Broken bottles strewn on a roof at Livingstone Hospital, visible through a window on the way to the superintendent's office (Guy Rogers)

The doctor who raised the concerns said he felt compelled to speak out on behalf of patients who were suffering in silence because they did not know any better.

“For approximately four weeks, the orthopaedic department has been unable to perform essential surgeries requiring implants due to a complete absence of orthopaedic implants.

“As a result, by Tuesday afternoon more than 100 patients were waiting for procedures that should, under normal circumstances, be performed urgently.

“By Tuesday night, the list had risen to 124 and it will continue to rise in this way so long as this problem is not fixed.

“The list includes children, working-age adults, and a significant number of elderly frail patients with hip and femur fractures — patients for whom delays are well known to result in serious complications and increased mortality.”

He said doctors had been doing what they could without implants but this was dangerous.

“Since late March, patients who require definitive surgical fixation have instead been managed with temporary and substandard measures such as plaster immobilisation, wound debridement, or limited fixation with K wires.

“These are compromises, and they carry a high risk of poor outcomes, including malunion, non-union, sepsis, chronic disability and preventable complications, including death.

“Many patients are now missing the optimal window for surgical intervention, with consequences that may be permanent.”

He said the Livingstone Hospital system was under severe strain.

“Orthopaedic wards are overcrowded with patients awaiting surgery, while new trauma patients cannot be admitted due to lack of beds.

“Casualty areas are overflowing, with patients being kept on trolleys for prolonged periods with limited nursing care.

“This is not a sustainable or acceptable standard of care and it places both patients and staff at significant risk.

“Even under normal circumstances, elective surgical volumes are severely constrained by budget limitations.

“Now, with the current crisis, these patients face further indefinite delays.”

He said the hospital’s management had repeatedly assured staff that the situation was being addressed.

“But this is not an isolated incident. Similar disruptions in implant availability have occurred repeatedly over the past several years.

“These recurrent failures point to systemic dysfunction, whether through poor planning, ineffective procurement processes or a broader lack of accountability.

“Furthermore, the majority of patients affected by this crisis are among the most vulnerable in society.

“They depend entirely on the public healthcare system and often lack the knowledge, resources or a platform to advocate for themselves.”

He said the underlying problem appeared to relate to procurement and administrative failures.

“These include delays in payment processes and supply chain inefficiencies.

“Sometimes because the implant supply companies cannot invoice in time in terms of the department’s complicated system, they don’t get paid.

“Then the companies don’t want to supply us anymore.

“Regardless of the specific cause, the outcome remains the same: patients are being denied appropriate and timely care.

“Patients are paying the price for systemic inefficiencies.

“This matter requires urgent public attention and accountability.”

Manana said on Thursday the hospital was dealing with the matter as best as it could, and it was at a loss as to how to improve the situation.

“Livingstone Hospital has the money but is confronted with service providers’ non-co-operation despite all being done to draw their attention to the problem.

“A sum of R500,000 is allocated per service provider by issuing an open order to utilise until the order is finished.

“Thereafter, the hospital expects an invoice. We pay and then create a new order. It is as simple as submission of the invoice, and we pay.”

He said the implant supply companies did not submit invoices, however, and instead expected the hospital to “keep on printing open orders”.

“This situation makes the facility underspend while having the budget to pay.

“Patients are now really suffering, and we don’t have a better way to handle this matter.”

The Herald