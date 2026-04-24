Project to clear alien trees in Baakens Valley

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A bushbuck ram in the Fernglen section of the Baakens Valley, in a photo taken a decade ago. Much of the wildlife has been decimated in the valley due to rampant dog hunting, pollution and ecological deterioration. The hope is wildlife will start to return as alien trees and brush is removed, ecological restoration takes place, and law-abiding citizens return to the valley, driving out poachers.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber is driving an initiative to rejuvenate one of Gqeberha’s environmental jewels for residents, visitors and investors.

The Baakens River Valley Restoration Initiative is focused on the clearing of alien trees and brush to improve drainage, reduce crime and boost the growth of indigenous plants and wildlife.

The initiative was formulated by the chamber’s Baakens Valley business cluster and is being co-ordinated in partnership with its risk management desk.

The metro is participating in the initiative with permits and oversight, and the actual clearing work is being done by a Working on Fire team, which is funded by the co-operative governance department.

Baakens Valley cluster chair Dante Cicognini said phase one of the project, now under way, covered about 2ha of the lower Baakens Valley.

“The Working on Fire team started with clearing the area opposite SA Canvas, which had become a safety concern due to vagrants living in the dense bush.

“From there, they moved closer to the river, where they found large, dense patches of Spanish reed.

“They used chainsaws and slashers and then applied herbicide to prevent the alien reed from growing back.

“Clearing this species is important because it traps debris and sediment, which blocks the river and increases risk of flooding.

“The reed also uses a lot of water, which reduces river flow. On top of that, it grows so aggressively that it pushes out indigenous plants.

“The Working on Fire team has also cleared prickly pear cactus and highly flammable Port Jackson willow and pine, which burns extra hot because of its resin.”

Cicognini said multiple avenues for using the extracted wood had been explored, with one of the main ones being chipping it down to form natural mulch and re-depositing it in the valley and surrounds.

He said phase two would focus on the area next to the Algoa FM studio, in preparation for the next envisaged Valley of Dreams music concert.

Business chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said the Baakens Valley was one of the city’s most valuable natural and economic assets.

“Its restoration is critical not only from an eco-perspective, but also in terms of urban safety, investment confidence and quality of life.

“Initiatives such as this demonstrate the impact co-ordinated business-led action can have in shaping a more resilient and livable city.

“By systematically clearing invasive plant species, the initiative is already opening up the landscape — restoring sightlines, enhancing safety and re-establishing a sense of shared public space.”

Its restoration is critical not only from an eco-perspective, but also in terms of urban safety, investment confidence and quality of life. — Denise van Huyssteen, Business chamber CEO

She said the initiative would strengthen flood mitigation while enhancing stormwater management and simultaneously deliver ecological returns.

“Besides the Spanish reed, wattle, pine and prickly pear, the valley has also been infected by Brazilian pepper trees. The removal of these alien species will allow indigenous vegetation to regenerate, restoring balance and supporting the return of local wildlife species.”

She said clearing invasive species was not just about conservation.

“It is about unlocking the full potential of spaces like the Baakens Valley as safe, accessible and attractive environments for residents, visitors and investors alike.

“It reinforces the metro’s positioning as a destination that values sustainability, resilience and inclusive growth.

“What we are seeing in the Baakens Valley is the result of strong partnerships and a shared commitment to action. Maintaining this momentum is key to ensuring long-term impact.

“As the Baakens Valley begins to open up again, it stands as a symbol of what can be achieved through focused intervention, partnerships and a shared commitment to sustainable urban environments,” she said.

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