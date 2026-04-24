SIU says it tracks state money trail, not individuals or influencers

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The Special Investigating Unit has secured a preservation order from the Special Tribunal, freezing 17 immovable properties worth R76.5-million and seven luxury cars linked to businessman Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi and his network of trusts.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has dismissed claims suggesting that it is specifically investigating high-profile social media influencers.

This comes after a viral social media post claiming the SIU had widened its investigation into state officials to also probe popular online personalities.

The SIU said its operations do not focus on individuals.

“The SIU does not target people, nor do we investigate people,” the unit stated. “We investigate procurement processes in state institutions and all levels of government departments. It is through these processes that we identify the responsible parties.

“In simple terms: we follow the money, and the money leads us to the people.”

The unit emphasised that this approach is a legal requirement.

“The law that governs the SIU states that the SIU does not identify its own investigations. We receive allegations, which we then assess to see if they fall within our mandate, and we write a motivation for a proclamation to the president for authorisation.”

Recently the SIU froze R76.5m in assets, including 17 properties and seven luxury cars, linked to businessman Siyabonga Nkosi. He is the husband of luxury lifestyle influencer Leleti Nkosi.

Leleti, known for sharing her lavish lifestyle with more than 450,000 Instagram followers and 740,000 TikTok followers, has not been charged with any crime.

TimesLIVE