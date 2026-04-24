News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is hearing more witness testimony on Friday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

Ramaphosa to attend Grand Prix this year in push to bring F1 to SA in 2028

4

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

5

Bafana head to Atlanta for the World Cup: here’s why travellers should too

Related Articles