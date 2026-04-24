WATCH | Volkswagen workers form human logo in nostalgic ad revival

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More than 1,500 VWGA employees involved in filming remake of “VW You and Me” TV advert.

In a moment of nostalgia, more than 1,500 Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) employees gathered at its plant in Kariega to form a human version of the iconic Volkswagen logo.

The image of the gathering recreated a memorable moment from Volkswagen’s iconic VW, You and Me television advert from the 1980s — an advert which VWGA is refreshing for the 21st century.

Partnering again with Ogilvy, a long-standing creative partner to VWGA who originally brought the advert to life in 1988, VWGA decided to create a new version as part of its 75th anniversary in South Africa this year.

Employees gathered before sunrise on Thursday.

The original advert, which featured almost 3,000 Volkswagen employees of different races and ages working together, was a snapshot of what SA could look like — six years ahead of the country officially becoming a democratic nation in 1994.

Adtrack, a database owned by the Kantar Group, ranked this advert as South Africa’s favourite commercial of the year in 1988. It was also honoured with a Loerie award that year.

“This advert hails from a different era, but it resonated with customers for several reasons,” said Bridget Harpur, head of marketing for the Volkswagen passenger car brand.

“It still rings true for the Volkswagen Group Africa we see today, with diverse teams working together proudly towards the common purpose of delivering quality vehicles.

“With 2026 being the 75th anniversary of Volkswagen in SA, it seemed like the perfect time to revitalise this advert and remind South Africa what Volkswagen continues to stand for.”

Nearly half of VWGA’s workforce assembled around the existing Volkswagen spekboom logo — planted by employees on Earth Day in 2021 — to create the human formation — Bridget Harpur

To recreate the advert, a film crew spent three days at the plant in Kariega, capturing employees in their work environment.

Nearly half of VWGA’s workforce assembled around the existing Volkswagen spekboom logo — planted by employees on Earth Day in 2021 — to create the human formation.

The advert also spotlights staff in individual and small group scenes.

Engine plant worker Xolile Bangani said stepping in front of the camera had always been a dream. “I also did some acting in my school years, and it was a very interesting experience to see how the filming was done,” he said.

Body shop worker Martin Lewis said, although it was unexpected, he played his part to the best of his ability. “It was exciting, challenging and fun. Being part of the Volkswagen legacy convinced me to take part,” he said.

Another long-serving body shop colleague, Rabia Coetzee, said the entire experience was filled with excitement. “I just love the Volkswagen brand, and I want the world to see it!” she said.

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