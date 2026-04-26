Teen stabbed to death outside Fort Hare main gate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have confirmed an investigation into the murder of the victim is under way. Stock photo.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death after an argument broke out outside the University of Fort Hare’s main gate in Dikeni on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said Dikeni police were investigating the murder of the victim, who succumbed to stab wounds in Victoria Hospital on the same day.

It could not be immediately confirmed whether the victim was a student.

“It is alleged that the argument broke out at the University of Fort Hare main gate,” she said.

“The victim and his friends had been drinking at Mangaung Tavern prior to the incident.”

Gantana said the fight appeared to have ended, but moments later the victim was found stabbed on the ground at a nearby traffic circle.

“He told friends the same person attacked him,” she said.

“The victim was taken to hospital, where his condition worsened and he died at about 12.40pm.

“He sustained stab wounds to the neck, left arm and right hand.

“Detectives are following all leads.”

Police appealed to anyone with information to call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

In a seperate incident on Sunday morning, a University of Fort Hare student was stabbed at a campus residence in Dikeni in the early hours of Sunday, allegedly by a fellow student.

The university said the student is recovering in hospital and his condition is stable.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch