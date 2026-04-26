Two suspects killed in shootout with police in KuGompo City

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The scene of a shootout that left two suspects dead in KuGompo City.

Two suspects were killed in a shootout with the police’s tactical response team (TRT) in KuGompo City on Saturday night.

While the shooting was under way, residents took to social media to voice their concerns after hearing multiple gunshots.

On Sunday morning, police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the deadly shooting.

“The SAPS confirms that two suspects were fatally wounded during a shooting incident in Cambridge, KuGompo City, on Saturday evening,” Gantana said.

“Tactical response team members were acting on intelligence linking a Volkswagen Polo Vivo to suspects wanted for a murder in the KuGompo area earlier this week.

“When the vehicle was cornered on Windermere Road, one suspect opened fire at the officers.

“TRT members returned fire, fatally wounding both occupants.”

According to Gantana, no police officers were injured.

“A firearm was recovered from the scene,” she said.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate, as is standard procedure for incidents involving police action.”

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