Two killed, six injured in Wells Estate shooting

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Two people were killed and six others injured during a mass shooting in Wells Estate at the weekend

Gqeberha police are investigating a double murder and counts of attempted murder after a mass shooting in Wells Estate on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police received a complaint of a shooting incident in Masinga Street at about 4.25pm.

“On arrival at the scene, they discovered the bodies of two adult males who had sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were declared dead at the scene,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“Further information obtained from community members indicated an additional six victims were shot during the incident.

“Thee victims were transported to nearby medical facilities via ambulance and private vehicle.”

She said the identities of the deceased would be released after they had been formally identified and their next of kin informed.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

“Police investigations are ongoing.”

Janse van Rensburg urged anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact W/O Morne Alberts on 082-697-5845, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or through the MySAPS App.

All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

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