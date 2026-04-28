Attack on Ghanaian military convoy leaves three dead

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Ghana’s interior ministry imposed a nightly curfew on Binduri township in March 2025 before lifting it in February 2026 after an improvement in security.

A Ghanaian military convoy protecting 140 civilians came under fire in the northern town of Binduri on Monday, resulting in the death of three of the people being escorted and one injury, the armed forces said.

The convoy was travelling in Ghana’s Upper East Region from Bawku towards Bolga when unidentified assailants opened fire on it many times, the armed forces said in a statement.

The town of Bawku has been gripped by violence rooted in a protracted dispute between the Mamprusi and Kusasi ethnic groups over who can appoint a chief for the area.

The cycle of violence has resulted in more than 300 casualties since 2021, with the conflict spreading beyond Bawku’s municipal boundaries into neighbouring Binduri.

Ghana’s interior ministry imposed a nightly curfew on Binduri township in March 2025 before lifting it in February 2026 after an improvement in security.

Soldiers responded to Monday’s attack, killing seven of the assailants, the military said. Troops recovered an automatic rifle, two filled magazines of 20 rounds each and 176 rounds of additional ammunition from a suspect who fled to a mosque.

The military said 10 other suspects were arrested and are assisting with investigations.

Reuters