Bloemendal woman inspires through faith, community, growth

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Bianca Baartman has turned her life experiences into a source of inspiration through her book, 'Seasons of Becoming'

In the heart of Bloemendal, a deeply personal journey has unfolded into a message of faith, resilience and purpose for one local woman determined to uplift others.

At 40 years old, Bianca Baartman has turned her life experiences into a source of inspiration through her book, Seasons of Becoming — a reflection on growth through life’s challenges and the quiet strength found in trusting God through every phase of life.

For Baartman, the writing process was not without struggle.

There were moments, she admitted, when she felt overwhelmed, uncertain and stretched.

But in those moments of vulnerability, she found clarity.

“I realised that every season we go through has purpose,” she said.

“I wanted to encourage women not to give up.”

Her book offers readers a blend of real-life reflections, spiritual insight and heartfelt devotions aimed at encouraging perseverance.

It is a message shaped not only by her personal trials, but also by her ongoing work in the community.

Since 2020, Baartman has led a women’s prayer group and organised a range of outreach initiatives, including women’s conferences, sanitary drives, food donation campaigns and most recently, sponsoring matric dance attire for underprivileged pupils.

Despite the impact of her work, she is quick to deflect praise.

At the core of her message is a desire to affirm young women, particularly those who may feel limited by their circumstances.

“I want them to know they are loved, they are beautiful, they are chosen, and they are capable,” she said.

“The world will try to limit you, but God doesn’t.

“When you walk closely with Him, everything shifts.

“You gain clarity, strength and direction.”

Beyond her writing and outreach, Baartman is also building a business.

Through her brand, Beauty_By_Binki, she produces beauty products, attire and décor — a venture that earned her an Empowerafriq Women’s Business Empower Award in October last year.

The accolade has opened new doors, including a nomination to participate in the Walk in Elegance fashion show with Cordi in June, where she will showcase her designs.

While honoured, Baartman remains grounded.

“I am not someone who seeks validation or recognition, however it means a lot to me,” she said.

“There is so much gratitude in me for the people I have been able to encourage along the way and for those who see the good in me.”

She speaks candidly about the ongoing nature of her journey, acknowledging that growth is not linear.

“I am not where I want to be yet, but I am grateful that I am not where I used to be.

“I still face challenges just like everyone else, but I make a daily choice to outweigh the good over the bad.”

Her ambitions extend beyond personal success.

Having completed a cosmetic formulation workshop at Nelson Mandela University, Baartman is now equipped to develop her own beauty products — a skill she hopes to use not only to grow her brand, but to uplift her community.

“My goal is also to create employment opportunities,” she said.

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