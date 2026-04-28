Celebrated opera singer Mimi Coertse dies, aged 93

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South African opera star Mimi Coertse, who received wide international acclaim, has died peacefully at her home in Pretoria.

Friend Lizet du Plessis said: “It is with great sadness to share with everyone who loved her that ‘our Mimi’ passed away peacefully in her sleep last night.

“Our thoughts are with her children, Mia and Werner, and grandchildren whom she loved so fiercely. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.”

Coertse was born in Durban to a musical family. She studied locally and in Austria before touring across Europe, performing on the world’s best opera stages from the 1950s onwards.

The soprano gained widespread recognition and was signed by the Vienna State Opera, where she performed for 18 years.

On her return to South Africa, she coached young singers and collaborated on a bursary programme enabling them to further their studies in Europe, and to start careers of their own.

TimesLIVE