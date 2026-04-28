JMPD officer killed by stray gunfire in Rabie Ridge shooting

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JMPD officer Cedric Molokomme, who was off-duty, was visiting family in Rabie Ridge when he was shot dead.

Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officer Cedric Molokomme was shot dead in Rabie Ridge on Saturday.

“According to preliminary reports, Molokomme, who was off-duty, was visiting family when the incident occurred at about 11pm,” the JMPD said on Tuesday.

While he was standing outside a house, unknown gunmen opened fire on an unidentified individual a few metres away. As the suspects fled the scene, they fired shots randomly, and Molokomme was hit in the neck.

JMPD officer Cedric Molokomme. (Supplied)

Despite efforts to assist him, Molokomme succumbed to his wounds at the scene.

“The department extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of officer Molokomme during this difficult time.”

The department said the loss of a member in such a senseless act of violence was a blow not only to the JMPD family but also to the community he served.

Police will investigate a case of murder, and the department will provide support to the SAPS to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

TimesLIVE