Major Gqeberha reservoir’s little room of horrors

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There is evidence of vagrants living at the Mount Road Reservoir, where they have also made a makeshift long-drop toilet

The scourge of vandalism has reared its ugly head at the critical Mount Road Reservoir, with a disgusting discovery in a small room on the premises raising serious concerns.

With evidence of vagrants living at the facility — and engaging in unhygienic practices — there are fears that the system, which supplies water to about half of Gqeberha’s residents, could potentially be at risk of contamination.

When a Herald team visited the site on Monday, after being alerted to the situation by an aggrieved resident, the scenes in a small room on the premises, believed to have previously been used for cable storage or maintenance purposes, painted an unnerving picture.

Inside, litter was strewn across the floor, while an unbearable stench of urine and faeces permeated the air.

The little structure remained unsecured, with no visible locks or barriers preventing the public from freely accessing the metro’s largest reservoir.

Inside the small building, it was clear that vagrants had turned it into their temporary home.

Items left behind included broken shoes, bits of food and suspected drug-related materials.

What was of particular concern was a hole in the ground inside the room, and discarded next to it a round lid which had been removed to reveal a gaping hole, filled with rubbish.

The stench of human waste emanating from what appeared to be a makeshift toilet was overwhelming.

Ward councillor Terri Stander said she was aware of the situation and was equally concerned.

“I have watched this upgraded multimillion-rand water facility being stripped over the past few years, with no effective prevention measures in place,” Stander said.

“The security camera has been stolen, allowing cable and other metal theft, as well as pump house and manhole infrastructure vandalism, to go unmonitored.

“I have seen the rubbish left behind in the monitoring shaft, and the stench of excrement is unmistakable.

“Even with modern treatment systems, unsecured access to potable water infrastructure is unacceptable and poses a public health risk to thousands of people.”

Approached for comment regarding the state of the facility, security measures in place and whether any assessments had been conducted to determine the risk to water quality, municipal officials had failed to respond by the time of publication.

The situation at the Mount Road site was the second such incident to be reported in Nelson Mandela Bay in the past week.

Concerns around water safety in the metro were raised around the Despatch reservoir last week, where there was also evidence of vagrants living on site.

Commenting on that situation, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality confirmed the presence of E.coli in drinking water samples.

While officials maintained that the supply remained safe and within regulatory standards, the bacteria is widely recognised as an indicator of faecal contamination from humans or animals, raising alarm among residents.

The situation has also drawn attention to security failures at reservoir sites, where open access, vandalised fencing and signs of human occupation have been reported.

Critics argue that such conditions increase the risk of contamination, particularly where infrastructure is not properly secured, reinforcing calls for urgent intervention to safeguard water sources and restore public confidence.

During a visit to the Despatch reservoir sites on Thursday, The Herald found that two of them — the Tulbagh Street Reservoir and the Voortrekker Road Reservoir — had sealed tops on the storage units.

However, the third reservoir site at End Street had makeshift ladders leading up to missing covers on the storage units, leaving the water easily accessible.

The Tulbagh Street Reservoir supplies a quarter of Despatch’s drinking water.

DA ward councillor Frans Swanepoel had raised concerns over Despatch residents being forced to use water that was seemingly not safe for human consumption.

As a precautionary measure, the DA urged all residents to boil any municipal water before consumption until further notice.

On the situation in Despatch, the municipality had dismissed claims of a wider E.coli health scare in the small town’s water supply.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said at the time that the metro rejected the “misinformation” and confirmed water quality was under control.

“The municipality strongly condemns the circulation of misleading and unverified claims that have created unnecessary public concern and mischaracterised a controlled technical process as a public health crisis,” he said.

“The municipality confirms that isolated water quality deviations were detected in Despatch through routine, regulated sampling conducted between April 7 and April 21.

“Immediate corrective interventions, including chlorination and compulsory resampling in full compliance with prescribed national standards, were implemented without delay.

“The municipality’s water quality management system remains fully operational, safe and compliant with all applicable regulatory requirements.”

He said the recorded E.coli level was 3/100mm as of Tuesday last week.

“This represented a low-level, isolated deviation, which was immediately addressed through established treatment protocols,” Soyaya said.

“There is no scientific, clinical or epidemiological evidence establishing a causal link between the municipal water supply and any reported illness.

“No abnormal patterns or verified public health risks have been identified.

“Any assertion that the municipality has failed in its duty of care, or that the water supply has caused illness, is unsupported by evidence.”

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